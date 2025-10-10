The 2026 game release calendar so far has GTA 6 standing alone in May—who will be brave enough to challenge it?

There are still a lot of games left to come in 2025—October alone is full of Steam wishlist heavy-hitters—but we're close enough to the end of the year to start mapping out our 2026 gaming plans.

It's still rather early, so our 2026 new games calendar doesn't have a ton of dates set in stone yet, but what immediately jumps out at me is the year's return trip to not one but two cities from an era of gaming that still has a chokehold on me. Get in loser, we're going to Raccoon City… and then Vice City. Hold your applause, I'll be here all of 2026.

If you need help with planning elsewhere, we've still got you covered with our 2025 game release calendar and handy Steam Sale dates for reference. Otherwise, it's onto the new games of 2026 list we go.

The biggest games of 2026

How's the new games calendar shaping up for 2026? We haven't even finished this year's holiday season, but we've already got a decent idea of what early 2026 looks like for big game releases. While January is light for now, February starts piling it on with Deus Ex Remastered, Nioh 3, and Resident Evil Requiem. Then Crimson Desert finally finds a month to call home in March with 007 First Light right on its heels. It's probably safe to assume most new games will try and steer clear of the days and weeks around Grand Theft Auto 6's release date on May 26. That's just for consoles, but even without a PC launch window it'll be hard for much else to break through all the noise around Vice City's big return.

Biggest games launching in 2026

Resident Evil Requiem | February 27

Capcom takes us back to Raccoon City soon with Resident Evil Requiem, and director Koshi Nakanishi says the next Resi stars a new lead, Grace Ashcroft. I'm all about another leading lady, but I just have one burning question for him that keeps me up at night: When will I see Leon again?

Crimson Desert | March 19

Crimson Desert's first launch delay was back in 2021, but it sounds like the March 2026 date is its for-real-this-time plan. It's the first singleplayer game from the studio behind Black Desert Online, and one my colleague Harvey Randall called "an absolute riot" in his Crimson Desert preview.

007 First Light | March 27

007 First Light is a Bond story set early in his career, before he earned his reputation for being a smooth, smug bastard. It's fittingly from the Hitman studio IO Interactive—a team with plenty of experience making espionage action adventure games.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Consoles) | May 26

Who knows when GTA 6 will launch for PC, but I can't ignore Rockstar's return to Vice City during the wait. Rockstar is already counting its chickens before they've hatched, too, calling GTA 6 "the largest game launch in history," in a job posting.

New PC games in January 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally New games in January January 6 StarRupture (Steam) Extraterrestrial base-building and survival in early access January 15 Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon (Steam) The Trails Through Daybreak 2 sequel January 28 The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (Steam) Open world RPG gacha based on the manga series January 30 Code Vein 2 (Steam) Anime soulslike sequel

New PC games in February 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally New games in February February 5 Deus Ex Remastered (Steam) An RPG classic with QoL upgrades February 5 Nioh 3 (Steam) Samurai action-RPG sequel February 5 Menace (Steam) XCOM-like RPG from the Battle Brothers studio February 10 Mewgenics (Steam) Cat-breeding RPG from the Super Meat Boy creator February 13 High on Life 2 (Steam) Psychedelic FPS sequel February 24 Tides of Tomorrow (Steam) Ocean survival with asynchronous multiplayer February 27 Resident Evil Requiem (Steam) Back to Raccoon City

New PC games in March 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally New games in March March 12 Monster Hunter Stories 3 (Steam) Turn-based tale with monsties March 19 Crimson Desert (Steam) Singleplayer ARPG from Black Desert devs March 26 Copa City (Steam) Manage and organize major football events March 27 007 First Light (Steam) Baby bond's first spy action missions March ?? Slay the Spire 2 (Steam) Roguelike card sequel

New PC games in May 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally New games in May May 26 Grand Theft Auto 6 (Site) Crime returns to Vice City, but not on PC

New PC games in September

Swipe to scroll horizontally New games in September September 8 Halloween: The Game (Steam) Asymmetrical horror with Mikey

New PC games with a 2026 release window

Games with a confirmed 2026 release window Plenty of 2026 games don't have a solid release date just yet, but we know they're planned for sometime this year. Here's everything we're watching with a 2026 window:

A Tiny Wander (Steam) Puzzle adventures in camping

(Steam) Puzzle adventures in camping Aniimo (Site) Free-to-play creature nabbing RPG

(Site) Free-to-play creature nabbing RPG Aphelion (Steam) Astronaut adventure on an ice planet

(Steam) Astronaut adventure on an ice planet Ascendant (Steam) Neonpunk PvPvE arena FPS

(Steam) Neonpunk PvPvE arena FPS At Fate's End (Steam) Lush side-scrolling action from Spiritfarer devs

(Steam) Lush side-scrolling action from Spiritfarer devs Atmosfar (Steam) Sci-fi road trip flavored twist on suvival crafting

(Steam) Sci-fi road trip flavored twist on suvival crafting The Blood of Dawnwalker (Steam) 14th century vampire action RPG

(Steam) 14th century vampire action RPG Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes (Steam) Sci Fi fleet manager

(Steam) Sci Fi fleet manager Beast of Reincarnation (Steam) Pokemon devs do post-apoc action RPG

(Steam) Pokemon devs do post-apoc action RPG Big Walk (Steam) Multiplayer walk-sim from Untitled Goose Game devs

(Steam) Multiplayer walk-sim from Untitled Goose Game devs Bloodstained: Scarlet Engagement (Steam) Metroidvania sequel

(Steam) Metroidvania sequel Bubsy 4D (Steam) Atari revives the platformer

(Steam) Atari revives the platformer Bus Bound (Steam) Bus simulator with a growing city

(Steam) Bus simulator with a growing city Call of the Elder Gods (Steam) Lovecraftian narrative puzzler sequel

(Steam) Lovecraftian narrative puzzler sequel Cairn (Steam) Survival mountain climbing

(Steam) Survival mountain climbing Cat-Astrophy (Steam) Feline rogue-lite platformer

(Steam) Feline rogue-lite platformer Capy Castaway (Steam) Adorable capybara adventures

(Steam) Adorable capybara adventures Chronicles: Medieval (Steam) Chivalric sandboxing ala Mount & Blade

(Steam) Chivalric sandboxing ala Mount & Blade Chrono Odyssey (Steam) Fantasy MMO

(Steam) Fantasy MMO Cinder City (Site) Post-apocalypse 'MMO tactical shooter' from NCSoft

(Site) Post-apocalypse 'MMO tactical shooter' from NCSoft Clawsome (Steam) Cute claw-game sim

(Steam) Cute claw-game sim Clockwork Revolution (Steam) Steampunk time-traveling FPS

(Steam) Steampunk time-traveling FPS Collector's Cove (Steam) Seaborne exploration and farming

(Steam) Seaborne exploration and farming The Cube (Steam) Multiplayer RPG shooter around a... giant cube?

(Steam) Multiplayer RPG shooter around a... giant cube? Crosswind (Steam) Open world pirate survival

(Steam) Open world pirate survival Danganronpa 2x2 (Steam) Revamped murder mystery double feature

(Steam) Revamped murder mystery double feature Danchi Days (Steam) Revive a festival with puzzle minigames

(Steam) Revive a festival with puzzle minigames Deer & Boy (Steam) Cinematic platformer with a deer pal

(Steam) Cinematic platformer with a deer pal Denshattack! (Steam) Do sick rail grinds with a train

(Steam) Do sick rail grinds with a train Directive 8020 (Steam) Supermassive's horror story in space

(Steam) Supermassive's horror story in space Dosas Divas (Steam) Food themed turn-based RPG

(Steam) Food themed turn-based RPG Edge of Memories (Steam) JRPG-inspired adventure

(Steam) JRPG-inspired adventure End of Abyss (Epic) Third-person horror from Little Nightmares creators

(Epic) Third-person horror from Little Nightmares creators Enginefall (Steam) Social sandbox on apocalyptic trains

(Steam) Social sandbox on apocalyptic trains Fable (Steam) Quirky fantasy RPG reboot

(Steam) Quirky fantasy RPG reboot Fatal Frame 2 Remake (Steam) Survival horror remake with a camera

(Steam) Survival horror remake with a camera Fate Trigger (Steam) Anime-style tactical shooter

(Steam) Anime-style tactical shooter Garbage Country (Steam) Post-apocalyptic exploration & tower defense

(Steam) Post-apocalyptic exploration & tower defense Gears of War: E-Day (Steam) The Marcus Fenix origin story

(Steam) The Marcus Fenix origin story Grave Seasons (Steam) Stardew Valley with a supernatural killer

(Steam) Stardew Valley with a supernatural killer Invincible VS (Steam) 3v3 tag fighter based on the world of the show

(Steam) 3v3 tag fighter based on the world of the show John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (Steam) 4-player co-op FPS horde shooter

(Steam) 4-player co-op FPS horde shooter Hark the Ghoul (Steam) First person dungeon crawling

(Steam) First person dungeon crawling Hela (Steam) Third person adventure as an adorable mouse

(Steam) Third person adventure as an adorable mouse Last Flag (Steam) Third-person 5v5 CTF with cartoony TF2 vibes

(Steam) Third-person 5v5 CTF with cartoony TF2 vibes Lords of the Fallen 2 (Epic) Sequel to the 2023 dark fantasy action RPG

(Epic) Sequel to the 2023 dark fantasy action RPG Marathon (Steam) Bungie's technicolor extraction shooter

(Steam) Bungie's technicolor extraction shooter Moonmintroll: Winter's Warmth (Steam) Adorable Moomin adventure sequel

(Steam) Adorable Moomin adventure sequel Mortal Shell 2 (Steam) Body-swapping soulslike seque

(Steam) Body-swapping soulslike seque Mudang: Two Hearts (Steam) Action thriller set in future Korea

(Steam) Action thriller set in future Korea Neverway (Steam) Horror life-sim RPG with retro lo-fi style

(Steam) Horror life-sim RPG with retro lo-fi style Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Steam) Latest of Capcom's samurai action series

(Steam) Latest of Capcom's samurai action series Outbound (Steam) Van life meets survival crafting and exploration

(Steam) Van life meets survival crafting and exploration Out of Words (Epic) Stop motion puzzle platformer for two

(Epic) Stop motion puzzle platformer for two Outward 2 (Steam) Hardcore RPG sequel

(Steam) Hardcore RPG sequel Planet of Lana 2 (Steam) Cinematic puzzle adventure sequel

(Steam) Cinematic puzzle adventure sequel Pragmata (Site) Outerspace action adventure

(Site) Outerspace action adventure Railborn (Steam) Sci-fi survival crafter, but on your own train

(Steam) Sci-fi survival crafter, but on your own train Replaced (Steam) Sci-fi action platformer

(Steam) Sci-fi action platformer Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Steam) Prequel story of Sophia

(Steam) Prequel story of Sophia Road Kings (Steam) Semi-truck sim with career modes

(Steam) Semi-truck sim with career modes Romeo is a Dead Man (Site) Third person action ultraviolence

(Site) Third person action ultraviolence SacriFire (Steam) Pixel RPG with combo battle system

(Steam) Pixel RPG with combo battle system Scott Pilgrim EX (Steam) Pixel brawler based on the graphic novel

(Steam) Pixel brawler based on the graphic novel Sea of Remnants (Steam) Pirate RPG with fleet-building and huge cast of allies

(Steam) Pirate RPG with fleet-building and huge cast of allies Snap & Grab (Steam) Photography-based heist sim

(Steam) Photography-based heist sim Stars of Icarus (Steam) Sci-fi crew-based starship PVP combat

(Steam) Sci-fi crew-based starship PVP combat Subnautica 2 (Steam) Subsurface survival sequel

(Steam) Subsurface survival sequel Super Meat Boy 3D (Steam) Meaty platformer goes 3D

(Steam) Meaty platformer goes 3D There Are No Ghosts at the Grand (Steam) First person musical puzzle sim

(Steam) First person musical puzzle sim Toem 2 (Steam) Monochrome photography adventure sequel

(Steam) Monochrome photography adventure sequel Valor Mortis (Steam) Napoleonic-era soulslike FPS from Ghostrunner creators

(Steam) Napoleonic-era soulslike FPS from Ghostrunner creators Wanderburg (Steam) Howl's Moving survivorslike

(Steam) Howl's Moving survivorslike War for Westeros (Steam) Game of Thrones RTS

(Steam) Game of Thrones RTS Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War 4 (Steam) Long desired sequel to the RTS series

(Steam) Long desired sequel to the RTS series WTF: Waifu Tactical Force (Steam) Anime PVP FPS with meta base building

(Steam) Anime PVP FPS with meta base building Zero Parades (Steam) Espionage RPG from remains of ZA/UM

More new games for 2026 and beyond

Announced games that could still surprise us We see plenty of new game announcements with no solid release date or general window, but they're still worth tracking. Some of these could surprise us in 2026, or maybe they'll carry on to next year's calendar.

Atomic Heart 2 (Steam) Weird-topia RPG shooter gets a sequel

(Steam) Weird-topia RPG shooter gets a sequel Black Myth: Zhong Kui (Trailer) Sequel to Black Myth: Wukong

(Trailer) Sequel to Black Myth: Wukong Farever (Steam) Multiplayer spin on Zelda from Northgard devs

(Steam) Multiplayer spin on Zelda from Northgard devs La Divinia Commedia (Steam) ARPG adaptation of a classic poem

(Steam) ARPG adaptation of a classic poem Saros - Another haunting space adventure from Returnal devs

- Another haunting space adventure from Returnal devs The Expanse: Osiris Reborn (Steam) Sci-fi action RPG in the Expanse universe