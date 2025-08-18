How well do you know videogame NPCs? Put your memory to the test with our latest quiz
They may not be the hero, but they deserve to be remembered.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
One should never overlook the humble NPC.
Sure, they're not the ones leading the way in the war against the forces of evil, but where would you be if they weren't there to sell you a new sword, upgrade your health bar, and cheer you on?
The least we can do is remember their names. In fact, let's put that to the test. Our latest quiz gives you the names and brief descriptions for 15 different important NPCs—all you have to do is name the first game they appeared in.
Succeed, and we'll know you're not too big for your boots to pay attention to the little guys. Fail, and… well, maybe there won't be anyone there to sell your trash loot to next time you go on an adventure. These guys are unionised, you know.
Let us know in the comments how you scored, and which question you thought was completely unfair.
