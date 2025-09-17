Do you know Jack? Take our quiz that's all about videogame characters named (or not named) Jack!

Jack. It's one of pop culture's favorite names for heroes, tough guys, regular Joes (well, technically regular Jacks), and occasionally even villains. Characters named Jack are so common that Jeff Bridges and Kevin Bacon have each played characters named Jack seven times, Tom Cruise has been a Jack three times, and even Jack Nicholson—our most famous Jack—has been a Jack twice (Jack Torrance in The Shining and Jack Napier in Batman).

Videogames have a long history of Jacks as well—it's just a good, solid, go-to name in a game. Got a character who can ride a horse or shoot a gun or punch someone real hard or is just, sort of, kind of, you know, typically a white guy? Consider naming them Jack.

That's what our quiz is all about today. I'm going to show you a picture of a character from a game, and all you have to do is tell me is if it's a picture of Jack or not. Couldn't be easier... though there may be a few tricks up my sleeve, so be careful.

Just click "Play Now" to get started, and be sure to let us know how you did in the comments! If you're not sure about a Jack, you can also remove one wrong answer from the choices—but there are only two choices for each question (Jack or Not Jack) so that'll make things a bit too easy, if you ask me.