Are you a proper Sims buff? See if you can name all 97 expansion, game, and stuff packs in our quiz!
With 25 years' worth of paid add-ons, just how many of them do you actually remember?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Nothing says "dollhouse simulation game that doubles as a satire on capitalism" quite like 97 paid expansion, game, and stuff packs. The Sims has been churning out DLC before people even knew what to call it, and 25 years later we're practically drowning in all of the extra add-ons and doodads you can hand over your precious money for.
But just how many of them can you actually name? Can you still recall all seven original Sims expansion packs from memory, or have you somehow catalogued all 52 of the expansion, game, and stuff packs that are in The Sims 4 as of this quiz going live? Yep, you read that right—The Sims 4 alone accounts for over half of the paid DLC available across the entire series.
That's even excluding the fact that I've deigned not to include kits in this list—there are simply too damn many of them (48 at the time of writing, almost all of the rest of The Sims 4's DLC combined) and are churned out at such a rate that I imagine there'll be another half a dozen by the time this quiz gets to you.
Even as a certified Sims sicko, this one was a real memory test, so I hope you can all do better than me. Be sure to let us know how well you did in the comments!
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
