Are you a proper Sims buff? See if you can name all 97 expansion, game, and stuff packs in our quiz!

Nothing says "dollhouse simulation game that doubles as a satire on capitalism" quite like 97 paid expansion, game, and stuff packs. The Sims has been churning out DLC before people even knew what to call it, and 25 years later we're practically drowning in all of the extra add-ons and doodads you can hand over your precious money for.

But just how many of them can you actually name? Can you still recall all seven original Sims expansion packs from memory, or have you somehow catalogued all 52 of the expansion, game, and stuff packs that are in The Sims 4 as of this quiz going live? Yep, you read that right—The Sims 4 alone accounts for over half of the paid DLC available across the entire series.

That's even excluding the fact that I've deigned not to include kits in this list—there are simply too damn many of them (48 at the time of writing, almost all of the rest of The Sims 4's DLC combined) and are churned out at such a rate that I imagine there'll be another half a dozen by the time this quiz gets to you.

Even as a certified Sims sicko, this one was a real memory test, so I hope you can all do better than me. Be sure to let us know how well you did in the comments!