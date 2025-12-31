Can you guess which games these bizarre 2025 patch notes are from?
Put your patch note prowess to the test with a quiz!
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
That's pretty much a wrap on 2025, but we're not letting the year slip away without taking one more fond look back. No, not at the best games of the year—we've already done our GOTYs—but at the best patch notes of the year.
Every game, no matter how much we love it, needs a little post-launch work, and sometimes the little bugs and glitches a game ships with can be kinda funny. Funnier still, occasionally, are the solutions to the problems.
2025 was no exception. Here's a little quiz where I'll show you a bizarre patch note, and you guess what game it's from. It's multiple choice, so it shouldn't be too hard, but there may be a few surprising answers in there, too. Happy New Year, and let us know how you did in the comments!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.