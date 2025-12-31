Can you guess which games these bizarre 2025 patch notes are from?

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

That's pretty much a wrap on 2025, but we're not letting the year slip away without taking one more fond look back. No, not at the best games of the year—we've already done our GOTYs—but at the best patch notes of the year.

Every game, no matter how much we love it, needs a little post-launch work, and sometimes the little bugs and glitches a game ships with can be kinda funny. Funnier still, occasionally, are the solutions to the problems.

2025 was no exception. Here's a little quiz where I'll show you a bizarre patch note, and you guess what game it's from. It's multiple choice, so it shouldn't be too hard, but there may be a few surprising answers in there, too. Happy New Year, and let us know how you did in the comments!