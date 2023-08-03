Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Everything you need to survive in the Forgotten Realms

If you're just starting out in Baldur's Gate 3 , you'll have noticed that it is massive in scope and, as such, things can get confusing fast—and that's without the D&D elements at play. There's a lot to get your head around, like how to swap out party members, whether or not you should kill an entire village and the pros and cons of saving a pesky little brain.

In this guide, I'll talk you through basic how-to's and some easy-to-miss side quests, and give you a hand with deciding some major plot points in Baldur's Gate 3, so let's get started. Spoilers beware, obviously.

Starting out

Class guide

Everything you need to know about classes in Baldur's Gate 3.

What you need to know about D&D5E to play Baldur's Gate 3

Whether you're an old hand familiar with previous editions, or completely new to Dungeons & Dragons, this guide will catch you up with its 5th edition.

Multiclass builds

Why stick with just one class when you could have, like, four?

Tips for getting started

Fraser has some excellent recommendations whether it's your first or fifth foray into the Forgotten Realms.

How to set up camp

Setting up camp is important to refill your spell slots and replenish your HP, so here's how.

How to swap party members

Bored with your current companions? Here's how to swap out your party members.

How to save

Save often in Baldur's Gate 3, that's all I've got to say.

How to revive

If a party member dies, you can bring them back—at a cost, of course.

How to disable the launcher

If the Larian launcher is getting in your way, here's how to disable it.

How to recruit hirelings

Not content with your current companion choices? Then choose some muscle for hire.

Where to find scrolls

Scrolls can grant you temporary powers or can be absorbed by wizards to learn new spells, so here's where to get them.

How to learn spells

Spells, would you know, are very useful! So here's how to learn new ones.

9 things you should know about the city of Baldur's Gate before you start Baldur's Gate 3

The iconic city has a long history on the tabletop and in videogames, and it's full of secrets.

Main quest

Should you save or raid the Emerald Grove?

It's up to you to decide who lives or dies in the first of many big choices.

Where to find Halsin

The First Druid is missing and he's difficult to find, so here's what you need to know.

Side quests

How to save Arabella

A young Tiefling is in trouble, so here's how to get her out of it.

Where to find the Underdark entrances

Here's how you can enter the mysterious and deadly Underdark.

Where to find your stolen belongings in the Emerald Grove

A group of young Tieflings are up to no good, so here's where to find their hideout.

How to open the cellar secret door and Ornate Mirror

Secret doors always have good loot behind them, right? Here's how to open the secret cellar door.

How to open the Gilded Chest in the Owlbear Nest

Apart from fighting the owlbear, you can solve this puzzle for some tasty loot.

How to solve the Defiled Moon Temple puzzle

This floor puzzle looks confusing but is relatively easy to solve, so here's how to do it.

Companions

How to rescue Shadowheart

Shadowheart is also trapped aboard the Mindflayer ship, so here's how to rescue her and have her join your party.

Should you free or destroy the brain?

Would you like to make friends with a brain with legs?

All the Romance options

Here's everyone you can pursue intimate relations with.

How to save Vollo

This lyrical bard can be found in the grove, or trapped in a camp. Either way, here's how to rescue him.

Where to find Infernal Iron for Karlach

The red-hot lady needs Infernal Iron as part of her companion quest, so here's where to get it.

Items

How to open the Necromancy of Thay

Here's where to find the key to this dark tome of Necromancy, and whether you should read it.

Auntie Ethel's eye quest

Giving a hag one of your eyes as part of a deal? What could possibly go wrong?

Soul Coins locations and how to use them

Soul Coins contain actual souls and can be used in infernal engines—including Karlach's—so here's what to do with them.

How to speak to the dead

Want an easy way to communicate with the dearly departed no matter your class? Here's how.

How to find Sussur Bark and finish the Masterwork Weapon

There's a blueprint to be found that leads to you forging a cool weapon, so here's what you need to do.