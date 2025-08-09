How much do you know about the universe of Warhammer 40,000? Put your faith in the Emperor to the test with our latest quiz

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

For over two decades now, Warhammer 40,000 facts and lore have been accumulating in my brain like calcium buildup in your plumbing. I don't remember what I had for dinner yesterday, but somehow I do remember the specifics of Kroot mating habits. I am not a useful person.

But it does make me particularly well equipped to bring you today's quiz: a test of your knowledge of the grimdark future.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Do you know your Primarchs from your Primaris? Your orks from your krorks? Your Second War of Armageddon from your Third War of Armageddon?

It's time to find out, with 10 devious questions that run the gamut of Games Workshop's enduring universe. Get all 10 and I might even give you Henry Cavill's mobile number.

Let us know in the comments how you did—or share your favourite Warhammer 40,000 fact!