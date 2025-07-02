Can you guess which games these 10 ridiculous patch notes are from?

No matter how great a game is, there's always room for improvement. Launch day is no longer the finish line for games, it's just the start of a looooong process of bug fixes, tweaks, and patches.

After years of skimming patch notes to see if the devs have fixed that one little issue that's been bugging you, you may consider yourself something of a patch notes expert. But do you think you can guess which game a particular patch note is from without even a shred of context?

Let's find out! Below you'll find our first-ever patch notes quiz: I'll give you 10 patch notes, one at a time, and you'll have to guess which games they're from by choosing one of the four options given.

Don't worry, these aren't a bunch of bland patch notes that could come from any old game, like "Added .07% damage to all handguns." These patch notes are weird ones, so hopefully you'll have some clue as to what game they're from. Using a hint will eliminate one of the wrong answers, if you want to hedge your bets a bit.

Good luck! And when you're done, we'd love to see how you did, so you'll find a handy button to share your results on social media.

Can you guess which games these 10 patch notes are from?