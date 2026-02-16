Welcome to PC Gamer Clips, our new home for funny, weird, and occasionally outrageous gaming clips from all corners of the internet! The best part about this new feature? It's all about you.

We want to see your best gaming clips and show them to the world on our site and social channels. Whether it's a clanker catastrophe in Arc Raiders, a team wipe in Overwatch, or something that makes you scream, laugh, or stare in wonder, we can't wait to see it and share it with everyone.

It couldn't be easier to send us your clips: just click the button below to get started. Best of all, each month our editors will hand-pick their favorite clip and award a $100 Steam voucher to the winner! What are you waiting for? Show us what you've got!

By submitting your clip, you agree to the Terms and Conditions .

Arc Raiders antics

Our favorite game of the moment is Arc Raiders, and we love seeing clips of mechanized mayhem, last minute extractions, and shocking betrayals. Send us your best Arc Raiders clips and maybe you'll see them pop up here!

Combat chaos

All action, all the time. We love clips of high-octane confrontations in both multiplayer shooters or singleplayer RPGs. Send in your best combat clips and see how you stack up against the competition.

New game zone

Hot clips from the latest games. Playing something recent that other people should know about? Clip it and submit it, and we'll show everyone your best moments from the newest games.

Streamer clips

Are you a streamer looking to grow your audience? Send us some of your clips and you just might find some new viewers by being highlighted here and on our socials. For viewers, here's a great place to find some new streamers to follow.

Fun & failure

Sometimes the best thing that can happen is something going wrong. Send us your best clips of gaming goofs, gaffes, glitches, and other surprising moments you encounter.