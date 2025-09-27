Can you name every BioWare game in just 2 minutes? Find out with the latest PC Gamer quiz!
From legendary RPGs to at least three things you've completely forgotten existed.
Over the course of its 30 years in the industry, BioWare has developed some of the best and most memorable RPGs of all time. Though its present success may be a little in doubt, that legacy remains an astonishing addition to videogame canon.
Which is why I expect you to remember it all, down to every last title.
Today's quiz is simple—you just have to name every game BioWare has ever made. To be clear, that's only games it developed itself, and only ones that actually released—no cancelled projects. But to warn you, it does include some games that didn't come out on PC. I'm afraid you do have to remember the one time they made an RPG for a Nintendo handheld.
And just to make it a bit trickier, you've got to do it in two minutes. Ready? Scroll down to the quiz below to start.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
