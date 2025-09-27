Can you name every BioWare game in just 2 minutes? Find out with the latest PC Gamer quiz!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Over the course of its 30 years in the industry, BioWare has developed some of the best and most memorable RPGs of all time. Though its present success may be a little in doubt, that legacy remains an astonishing addition to videogame canon.

Which is why I expect you to remember it all, down to every last title.

Today's quiz is simple—you just have to name every game BioWare has ever made. To be clear, that's only games it developed itself, and only ones that actually released—no cancelled projects. But to warn you, it does include some games that didn't come out on PC. I'm afraid you do have to remember the one time they made an RPG for a Nintendo handheld.

And just to make it a bit trickier, you've got to do it in two minutes. Ready? Scroll down to the quiz below to start.

Let us know how you did in the comments!