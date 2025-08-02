Test your tabletop gaming knowledge with our diabolical Dungeons & Dragons quiz

Dungeons & Dragons has been with us for over 50 years, and in that time it's been through five editions (er, actually more like 8?), given rise to the wide and diverse hobby of tabletop roleplaying, and had an enormous impact on the world of videogames. And, despite a series of recent gaffes , it's more popular in 2025 than ever.

But how well do D&D fans truly know the game?

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast - Art by Andrey Kuzinskiy.)

Whether you're a veteran dice-chucker who knows what THAC0 is, or a latter-day Baldur's Gate 3 convert, this quiz is designed to test your understanding of the entire long history of the game, from its humble origins in 1974 through to its most recent incarnation.

Don't expect an easy encounter—this is at least a DC 25 Intelligence check, and it might take a critical hit to get a perfect score. You did take proficiency in Useless Trivia, right?

Let us know how you did in the comments below—or just share your favourite D&D factoid!