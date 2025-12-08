Celebrate 25 years of one of the best strategy series in gaming with our tricky Total War quiz

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Last week, developer Creative Assembly marked 25 years since the release of the first game in its iconic Total War series—and it's been celebrating in style. It's announced Total War: Medieval 3, revealed a big new End Times DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, added four classic entries to GOG's game preservation program, and chatted to us about the exciting future of the series. It even teased an additional game announcement coming at the Game Awards.

Sounds like a good time for a quiz to me! And I thought I'd keep it nice and simple—if we're looking back on the history of Total War, then what better way to do that than by seeing if we can name every single entry in the series?

You get three minutes to try and get them all, including main series entries, but also all those odd spin-offs (though I've spared you all the remasters and re-releases). If it's officially part of the Total War series, it's in here, and that does include some weird surprises you may have forgotten about.

Here's the kicker: I'm afraid you do have to get the full names (though the colons are optional). That means following the twisted path of Total War's naming structure through the years. Hey, we've had to do it all this time for our articles, it's time for you to suffer too.

Let us know in the comments how you did—and which is your favourite Total War game!