Celebrate 25 years of one of the best strategy series in gaming with our tricky Total War quiz
Can you name every game in the series in just 3 minutes?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Last week, developer Creative Assembly marked 25 years since the release of the first game in its iconic Total War series—and it's been celebrating in style. It's announced Total War: Medieval 3, revealed a big new End Times DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, added four classic entries to GOG's game preservation program, and chatted to us about the exciting future of the series. It even teased an additional game announcement coming at the Game Awards.
Sounds like a good time for a quiz to me! And I thought I'd keep it nice and simple—if we're looking back on the history of Total War, then what better way to do that than by seeing if we can name every single entry in the series?
You get three minutes to try and get them all, including main series entries, but also all those odd spin-offs (though I've spared you all the remasters and re-releases). If it's officially part of the Total War series, it's in here, and that does include some weird surprises you may have forgotten about.
Here's the kicker: I'm afraid you do have to get the full names (though the colons are optional). That means following the twisted path of Total War's naming structure through the years. Hey, we've had to do it all this time for our articles, it's time for you to suffer too.
Let us know in the comments how you did—and which is your favourite Total War game!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.