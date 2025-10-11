Can you identify these 20 games just from seeing one of their cards? Our latest quiz puts your deck knowledge to the test
Mobile users rejoice: I finally made you a quiz where all the images are portrait!
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
I love a good card game, and developers seem to agree with me. Not only have deckbuilders become one of the most popular genres today, but cards seem to sneak their way into everything now.
Whether you're drafting football players, choosing abilities in an RPG, or setting your loadout in the latest multiplayer shooter, chances are good that you're looking at a set of cards. What magic there is inside little rectangles of digital cardboard I don't know, but studios seem to find them irresistible.
But do you know what I find irresistible? Turning everything into quizzes! So here we are, with a test of how well you remember your videogame cards.
With just one draw each, you'll need to tell us the game's title—and see if you can get all 20 right in just five minutes. It might seem easy at first, but beware—there are some very rare pulls in there
Let us know how you did in the comments!
