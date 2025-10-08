Can you ID these videogames just from their food? Take our latest, tastiest quiz!
Put your brain (and stomach) to the test.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Food and videogames have gone hand in hand since Pac-Man gobbled down his first few cherries. In games, food can represent all sorts of things: a way to replenish health or stamina, a source of power-ups or buffs, or a skill to level up while cooking over a stove or campfire. A special meal can be a gift to bestow on an NPC you're in love with, a cultural milestone in a city builder, or even a way to assassinate someone—as with Oblivion's famous poisoned apples.
Since every gamer is well-versed in the importance of food, I'm giving you a culinary challenge in today's quiz. Identify the 10 games below based only on a screenshot of their food. Time to see if you can cook!
It's not as easy as it sounds—if you haven't played one of the games in the quiz, you probably won't recognize its edible items—but there should be enough context in the screenshots to give you some idea of what game it's from, even if you've never chowed down on it.
Just type in your answer below, and feel free to use the hint button if you need a little help. And be sure to let us know how you did in the comments, chef!
