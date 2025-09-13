Lights! Camera! Quiz time! How well do you know the weird and not-so-wonderful world of videogame movies?
Test your knowledge of Hollywood's deep well of bad adaptations.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
What can we say about videogame movies? Not that they're good, certainly—they usually aren't, with a handful of begrudging exceptions. Nor that they're particularly faithful to or even respectful of the series we love, most of the time. But we can definitely say that they exist.
In other words, they are undeniably a part of this great tapestry we call gaming, and we can't just dismiss them. Hide in ignorance, and you're liable to be ambushed by a new Resident Evil movie at an inopportune time—most embarrassing.
In fact, I think it's time we all brushed up on our knowledge of some of Hollywood's least favoured children, which is why I've put together a quiz covering the full breadth of videogame movies. Give it a try, and see how much trivia about movies you didn't actually like has stuck in your brain over the years.
Let us know how you did—and tell us your favourite (or least favourite) videogame movie—in the comments below!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.