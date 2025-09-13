Lights! Camera! Quiz time! How well do you know the weird and not-so-wonderful world of videogame movies?

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

What can we say about videogame movies? Not that they're good, certainly—they usually aren't, with a handful of begrudging exceptions. Nor that they're particularly faithful to or even respectful of the series we love, most of the time. But we can definitely say that they exist.

In other words, they are undeniably a part of this great tapestry we call gaming, and we can't just dismiss them. Hide in ignorance, and you're liable to be ambushed by a new Resident Evil movie at an inopportune time—most embarrassing.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Mojang)

In fact, I think it's time we all brushed up on our knowledge of some of Hollywood's least favoured children, which is why I've put together a quiz covering the full breadth of videogame movies. Give it a try, and see how much trivia about movies you didn't actually like has stuck in your brain over the years.

Let us know how you did—and tell us your favourite (or least favourite) videogame movie—in the comments below!