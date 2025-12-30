Can you order the games of 2025 by their release dates? Sort out the year's release calendar in out latest quiz!
Let's see how well you remember the last 12 months.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Before we slam the door shut on 2025, lets take a moment to see how well we remember it. A ton of games came out this year, and while there's no way to keep track of all of them, you've probably got a decent idea of what part of the year games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 came out.
Or do you? Let's find out in the quiz below. For each of the 10 questions, I'll give you three games that released in 2025, and all you have to do is drag and drop them into the order they came out. Put the earliest game on the left and the most recent on the right. Should be a cakewalk!
Although... our memories can get foggy pretty quickly. Did Arc Raiders come out before Dispatch, or after it? Was I playing Promise Mascot Agency before I played Battlefield 6? Let us know how well you remember 2025 in the comments below.
