Which PC gaming icon is your soulmate this Valentine's Day?

Ahh, Valentine's Day. A celebration of love and an excuse to eat a mountain of adorable little heart-shaped chocolates regardless of relationship status. It's a day all about that one person in your life you can't live without, your soulmate.

Well, I say that videogame characters deserve that too. And who's to say we can't be the ones to be their forever partner? Companionship and romance has been a theme in games for ages. Mass Effect gave me a hot awkward alien cop. Stardew Valley let me try and fix a depressed alcoholic. Saints Row 4 let me boink my way through my entire crew—except Ben King, of course.

But who is YOUR destined videogame beau? Who is the right one to grow old and grey with? I've lined up seven eligible singletons who I believe to be some of PC gaming's biggest icons. All you've gotta do is answer eight questions as honestly as you can—first date ideas, music choices, the classics—and I'll tell you which one is your true videogame soulmate.

Let me know who I've matched you with—and whether you're happy about that choice. Which you better be. But if you're not, who would you be better suited to? Or who do you think you're better suited to, because I'm definitely right all the time.

Which videogame character is your true love?