Which PC gaming icon is your soulmate this Valentine's Day?
Love is in the air.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Want to test your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Ahh, Valentine's Day. A celebration of love and an excuse to eat a mountain of adorable little heart-shaped chocolates regardless of relationship status. It's a day all about that one person in your life you can't live without, your soulmate.
Well, I say that videogame characters deserve that too. And who's to say we can't be the ones to be their forever partner? Companionship and romance has been a theme in games for ages. Mass Effect gave me a hot awkward alien cop. Stardew Valley let me try and fix a depressed alcoholic. Saints Row 4 let me boink my way through my entire crew—except Ben King, of course.
But who is YOUR destined videogame beau? Who is the right one to grow old and grey with? I've lined up seven eligible singletons who I believe to be some of PC gaming's biggest icons. All you've gotta do is answer eight questions as honestly as you can—first date ideas, music choices, the classics—and I'll tell you which one is your true videogame soulmate.
Let me know who I've matched you with—and whether you're happy about that choice. Which you better be. But if you're not, who would you be better suited to? Or who do you think you're better suited to, because I'm definitely right all the time.
Which videogame character is your true love?
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.