Which PC gaming icon is your soulmate this Valentine's Day?

Quizzes
By published

Love is in the air.

Two Sims kissing.
(Image credit: EA)
More quizzes!

Astarion thinking in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.

(Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer)

Want to test your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Ahh, Valentine's Day. A celebration of love and an excuse to eat a mountain of adorable little heart-shaped chocolates regardless of relationship status. It's a day all about that one person in your life you can't live without, your soulmate.

Well, I say that videogame characters deserve that too. And who's to say we can't be the ones to be their forever partner? Companionship and romance has been a theme in games for ages. Mass Effect gave me a hot awkward alien cop. Stardew Valley let me try and fix a depressed alcoholic. Saints Row 4 let me boink my way through my entire crew—except Ben King, of course.

But who is YOUR destined videogame beau? Who is the right one to grow old and grey with? I've lined up seven eligible singletons who I believe to be some of PC gaming's biggest icons. All you've gotta do is answer eight questions as honestly as you can—first date ideas, music choices, the classics—and I'll tell you which one is your true videogame soulmate.

Let me know who I've matched you with—and whether you're happy about that choice. Which you better be. But if you're not, who would you be better suited to? Or who do you think you're better suited to, because I'm definitely right all the time.

Which videogame character is your true love?

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.