Do you know this mage? Test your knowledge of the gaming arcane with our quiz on magical allies and villains

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Is there anything more iconic to a fantasy RPG than spellslinging mages? That often squishy ally in the back who may not be able to tank angry enemy hordes for long, but if you bide them enough time, they'll flatten the battleground with a meteoric fireball or an army of undead.

Well, at least that's a more traditional example of magical allies or villains. A mage doesn't always look the same between games, and what makes someone the in-universe equivalent of an enchanted atomic bomb has been canonized a thousand different ways by now. Sometimes the word 'mage' never even comes up, but you get my point, they're the folks using magic.

I'm talking wizards, witches, sorcerers—whatever. Some games draw distinct lines between their magic practitioners, while others lump them all together under a fancy new name, but I know one when I see one. And more importantly, do you?

Article continues below

To test your knowledge of the ethereal and otherworldly, I've conjured up a list of 17 spellcasting allies and enemies. You've got 10 minutes to see how many mages you can name, and yes, first name only is fine. I'm not asking for their ID.

The list is mostly from RPGs, but I've got a few genre surprises in there that may throw you off. Either way, let us know how you did in the comments!