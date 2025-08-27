How well do you know the most-played games on Steam? Take our timed quiz and put your knowledge to the test

There are plenty of reasons for PC gamers to skim the list of the most-played games on Steam on a regular basis. What are the hottest games of the moment? How's my favorite game doing these days? Is that new release breaking any records?

So you're probably pretty well-versed on the games that appear on Steam's most-played list, which ranks games based on concurrent player count. But what about the most-played games of all time on Steam? That's the 20 most-played games by peak concurrent player count in Steam history. Think you can name all 20 on that list?

Give it a shot! In the quiz below, I'll give you two-and-a-half minutes to list as many of those 20 games as you can. Your answers don't have to be in order, and don't be shy about clicking the hint button, which will reveal a letter at a time for the next blank spot on the list.

If it helps jog your memory, I also included the peak player counts for all 20 of these games. (The data is based on SteamDB's list of the most-played games, sorted by all-time peak.) There may also be some abbreviations accepted as answers to save you some time.

I shared this quiz around PC Gamer this morning and most of us could only get between five and ten (even me, and I'm the one who created the quiz). Can you do better? The clock starts when you click the button below!