Black Friday gaming PC deals 2022: Stellar RTX 30-series gaming rigs for less

Deals season cometh, and with it Black Friday gaming PC deals are sure to be filling the virtual shelves. The rest of the PC gaming deals we've collected in our main Black Friday hub, but below is a dedicated space for us to gush over cheap gaming PC powerhouses, specifically. We've got our best deal bots checking around for discounts, and we'll be curating this page all the way up to November 25 and beyond.

There are likely to be a number of RTX 3060-powered gaming PCs and similar mid-range machines coming with deep discounts over Black Friday and beyond, especially those touting 10th and 11th Gen Intel processors. A word of warning for anyone looking to go high-end, though: We're finding it tough to recommend RTX 3080- and RTX 3090-powered PCs right now.

Since the RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) launched with an MSRP less than the RTX 3090 Ti, we'd recommend waiting until you find an RTX 40-series PC on sale before pulling the trigger on a high-end prebuilt gaming PC. We've still got a while before the lower-end cards are replaced by their 40-series counterparts, however, so it's still worth splashing out on a PC with an RX 6600 XT, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, or RX 6800 XT card for Black Friday.

If you find a PC with an RTX 20-series or equivalent generation AMD card in it just make sure you can't find a similarly specced machine for the same price (or less) with an RTX 30-series or RX 6000-series card in it. Honestly, it's going to have to be unfeasibly cheap before we'd recommend going back to an RTX 20-series or RX 5000-series GPU. Check our crib sheet to make sure you're not overpaying for a gaming PC deal. And to be honest, we wouldn't bother with a 10-series card in this day and age unless you're still only playing Age of Empires 2 and someone's literally giving it away.

For something a little more powerful it might be worth jumping on a RX 6950 XT-powered gaming PC deal, since these are already great value for money. We still recommend the RX 6600, RX 6650, and RX 6700 at the lower end of AMD's lest-gen offerings, too.

Pay attention to the rest of the spec too, because today's games aren't likely to fit on a 250GB SSD, and you'll be kicking yourself if you end up with single channel RAM. Still, these are easy to upgrade after the fact if the deal is good enough... after all, there will be Black Friday SSD deals (opens in new tab) and RAM discounts going down, too.

As much as we like building our own gaming PCs, saving stress and money this year is worth a lot. There's no shame in buying a prebuilt gaming PC, especially when you can leave the professional cooling design and cable management to someone with more experience. A nice warranty doesn't go amiss either.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday 2022 is on November 25 this year and will effectively last through until Cyber Monday on November 28. Though, in reality, Black Friday is now a month-long event running pretty much throughout the entirety of November. Indeed, since Amazon kicked things off with its Prime Early Access event in October, the deals have been rolling along since then.

What should I look for in a Black Friday gaming PC deal? This Black Friday is going to be a great time to get an Nvidia RTX 3050, RTX 3060, or RTX 3070-powered gaming PC or AMD equivalent. You should be keeping an eye out for the lower-end of Nvidia's 30-series moreso, but if you're desperate for a machine that can smash 4K we recommend skipping over the 30-series altogether and waiting for Nvidia's 40-series graphics cards to go down in price. System builders such as iBuypower also have their own prebuilt systems that are ready to roll out of the shop quicker than custom designs. These iBuypower RDY systems (opens in new tab) can be with you in a matter of days, when other machines might take weeks, or even months to arrive. Basically, be aware that a custom machine may not arrive in time for Christmas. Last-gen machines just aren't as tempting as they were last year, either. At least not for the same money. All this last-gen kit doesn't just miraculously disappear though, retailers and system builders need to sell it to make some money back. And while there's nothing wrong with machines built around Zen 2, Intel 10th and 11th Gen CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 2080s if the price is right, make sure you don't pay over the odds being blinded by the rest of the spec. As ever when hunting for bargains, focus on what you need, and don't be swayed to grab a bargain just because something's cheap.

Black Friday gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) SkyTech Shadow | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $200 with coupon) (opens in new tab)

While stocks last you can check the 'Apply $100 coupon' to get this machine for even less, and that's not a bad deal for an RTX 3060 GPU despite the Ryzen 5 processor it's been paired with. You still get just the right amount of RAM (dual-channel too) and a nice chunk of NVMe storage to boot.

(opens in new tab) ABS Master | Intel Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg (save $300) (opens in new tab)

Not a terrible config here, particularly when it comes to the CPU/GPU combo. It could have done with a little more SSD space, but its easy enough to add more storage after the fact and well worth doing for this price. Just head over to our best SSD deals (opens in new tab) and have a scout for something to jam in that spare M.2 slot.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance a7200 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | Nvidia RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,949.99 $1,749.99 at Corsair (save $200) (opens in new tab)

A machine with a stellar CPU here, coupled with a graphics card that will have no trouble at 1440p. A good chunk of NVMe storage never goes amiss, either, and for that price who's complaining?

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 | Intel i7 12700F | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | 16GB RAM | 1TB | $2,379.99 $2,099.99 at Dell (Save $280) (opens in new tab)

That's a very tasty combo from a respected prebuilt brand. Not only do you get the benefit of a 12-core, 20-thread CPU, you'll be smashing through those frames at 1440p with some great potential to play games in 4K, too. The 16GB DDR5-4400 dual-channel RAM and 1TB NVMe drive make it even more delectable.

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

Black Friday Office PC deals

(opens in new tab) ASUS Zen AiO | Ryzen 5 5500U | 24-inch | 1080p | 512GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $899.9 9 $799.99 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

Coming with a wireless keyboard and mouse, this is a nice, no faff, all-in-one option. Sure they wont be top-tier peripherals and it's not the most impressive spec, but it's a start. AMD's 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 5500U is a nippy little mobile processor, and you get 8GB RAM, along with 512GB SSD as well.

