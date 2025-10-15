It's our biggest quiz yet: how many Steam game genres and sub-genres can you name?

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Okay, PC Gamer test takers, I'm through messing around. Today I'm going to put your brains and fingers to the test with our biggest quiz yet, and this one is all about game genres.

According to the list I've pulled from Steamworks and SteamDB, there are over 130 different game genres and sub-genres that have their own tags on Steam. That's a whole lotta genres, so in the fill-in quiz below I've given you a full 15 gosh darn minutes to type as many of them as you can. They're in alphabetical order, which may help, and you can click the hint button if you want some clues.

The concept of a genre, and Steam tags in general, can be a bit nebulous, and there are gonna be certain tags you might expect that aren't on the list, like "VR" or "Cozy" or "Adult"—which all sorta feel like they should be genres but are maybe more descriptors. Look, I didn't invent or categorize Steam tags, I just copied them and plopped them into a quiz.

How many genres can you guess? Let us know in the comments, and also tell us if you prefer shorter quizzes or want an occasional long-form quiz like this in the future.