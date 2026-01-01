Do you know your Doom from your Dune? Put your sci-fi knowledge to the test in our first quiz of 2026!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Doom sorta sounds like Dune, doesn't it? The words are quite similar. And... that's it. That's the entire basis for the first PC Gamer quiz of 2026. Sorry. I'll make more of an effort for the rest of the year, I promise.

The fact that Doom and Dune sound alike isn't the end of the similarities, though. They're both cherished science fiction series, they're both books, movies, and games, and they both feature a protagonist who wears armor that might be full of bodily fluids. So despite the paper-thin premise, this is actually a great idea for a quiz! Right?

I'll keep it simple, though: the answer to every question in today's quiz is Doom, Dune, Both, or Neither. That's it! I'll give you a prompt, and you tell me if it's true of Doom, Dune, both of them, or neither. Good luck, and let us know how you did in the comments!