Do you know your Doom from your Dune? Put your sci-fi knowledge to the test in our first quiz of 2026!
Test your knowledge of the novels, games, and movies.
Doom sorta sounds like Dune, doesn't it? The words are quite similar. And... that's it. That's the entire basis for the first PC Gamer quiz of 2026. Sorry. I'll make more of an effort for the rest of the year, I promise.
The fact that Doom and Dune sound alike isn't the end of the similarities, though. They're both cherished science fiction series, they're both books, movies, and games, and they both feature a protagonist who wears armor that might be full of bodily fluids. So despite the paper-thin premise, this is actually a great idea for a quiz! Right?
I'll keep it simple, though: the answer to every question in today's quiz is Doom, Dune, Both, or Neither. That's it! I'll give you a prompt, and you tell me if it's true of Doom, Dune, both of them, or neither. Good luck, and let us know how you did in the comments!
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
