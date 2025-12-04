Our newest quiz should be a cakewalk: All you gotta do is name the game each cake is from!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

I have fond memories of playing Bioshock Infinite as hardboiled hero Booker DeWitt, teaming up with Elizabeth, fighting to overthrow the corrupt flying city of Columbia, and traveling through time and space to defeat the evil Zachary Comstock.

And yes, occasionally, as Booker DeWitt, I would eat an entire birthday cake out of a garbage can. So what? A man's gotta heal, and sometimes a man's only option is a trash can behind a desk in a police station where someone, for some reason, threw away an entire birthday cake.

Speaking of cakes: that's what our quiz today is all about! I'll show you 10 cakes, and all you've gotta do is type in the name of the game each cake is from. Should be a piece of cake, right? I'm sure you've got what it cakes to come out on top. OK, enough cake puns: be sure to let us know how you did in the comments!