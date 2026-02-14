Can you guess which videogame these potions are from?
A cure for all that ails.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
For as long as there has been damage in videogames, there have always been the humble healing items. Bandages, mushrooms, herbs. If you can consume it, you can probably regain health with it. I'm a fan of the classics, though, which is why the simple potion is my all-time favourite.
It's the best one! Stick anything you like in a glass jar and boom. Health regeneration? Red potion. Stamina? Green potion. Mana? Blue. It's an all-timer communicator of all things digital health and wellbeing. You can stick absolutely anything in one, as well, which can lead to some delightfully niche potion creations. There's a reason why there are dozens of potion-crafting games and like, zero bandage-crafting games. Blech.
But do you know your potions well enough to be able to guess which 10 videogames the following belong to? A lot of them are your bog-standard healing numbers, but there are a few left-field ones I've chucked in to mix it up a little bit. The PC Gamer team did pretty well when I tested it out on them before unleashing it on you lovely folk, so let's hope you can do just as well.
Be sure to let us know what you scored and which videogame potion is your favourite.
Which videogames are these potions from?
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.