Can you guess which videogame these potions are from?

For as long as there has been damage in videogames, there have always been the humble healing items. Bandages, mushrooms, herbs. If you can consume it, you can probably regain health with it. I'm a fan of the classics, though, which is why the simple potion is my all-time favourite.

It's the best one! Stick anything you like in a glass jar and boom. Health regeneration? Red potion. Stamina? Green potion. Mana? Blue. It's an all-timer communicator of all things digital health and wellbeing. You can stick absolutely anything in one, as well, which can lead to some delightfully niche potion creations. There's a reason why there are dozens of potion-crafting games and like, zero bandage-crafting games. Blech.

But do you know your potions well enough to be able to guess which 10 videogames the following belong to? A lot of them are your bog-standard healing numbers, but there are a few left-field ones I've chucked in to mix it up a little bit. The PC Gamer team did pretty well when I tested it out on them before unleashing it on you lovely folk, so let's hope you can do just as well.

Be sure to let us know what you scored and which videogame potion is your favourite.

Which videogames are these potions from?