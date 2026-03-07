More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Resident Evil Requiem is here, and it's proving to be an enormous smash hit for the venerable horror series. Deservedly so, too—our own reviewer Elie gave it a 92%, calling it "a game that is built on the backs of everything that's come before it".

Is that so? Well, in that case, what better time to look back on everything that's come before it, right?

Today's quiz does exactly that. The challenge is to name all 30 Resident Evil games, from 1996 to now, in just three minutes.

You might think that's easy, as you type in all the numbered mainline sequels and their remakes. But you'll soon find that there are deeper horrors waiting for you, in the form of bizarrely named spin-offs, dead co-op games, light gun shooters, and more…

Stay strong, keep your aim true, and search back through the rooms of your mind for useful memories to rearrange in your mental inventory—otherwise you're definitely going to come undone somewhere in the mid-2000s.

Get all 30, and you can truly call yourself a Resident Evil expert, fully clued in on the legacy that Requiem so perfectly caps off. Score less and we will set the zombie dogs on you. Naturally.

Let us know how you did in the comments below—and what your favourite Resident Evil game is!