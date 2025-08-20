Can you guess the PC game based only on its reticle?
Challenge your memory of the funny little symbol in the center of the screen.
Much like the humble health bar, the reticle does not exist to be memorable. It's the most utilitarian tool of the user interface. On a base level, slapping a big symbol at the center of the screen at all times sounds distracting, but it's the job of the reticle to blend in to the action so well that it becomes an extension of the subconscious—an invisible bullseye guiding our shots, throws, and first-person leaps to their intended destinations.
Obtrusive by nature but essential in practice, good reticles tell us something about the action we're about to perform. In shooters, it's an expression of impact—the shotgun gets an appropriately wide, circular target, while a precision rifle adopts the tight "T" of a scope.
The best reticles are so distinct in their form or effective in their storytelling that it's simply impossible to forget them. And how would we? We stare at them constantly.
Test your target-based recall in the quiz below, identifying PC games based only on their reticles. Expect a mix of classics, recent hits, and unassuming symbols that have nevertheless burrowed a permanent home in our noggins (they're not all shooters). Make sure to type your guess into the answer box. The answer will autofill if correct.
