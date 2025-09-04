How well do you know Baldur's Gate 3's first act? See how hopeless of an RPG restarter you are with this quiz

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

It's been a while since I abandoned my last Baldur's Gate 3 character somewhere in the Shadow-Cursed Lands, so naturally I'm going to have to start yet another new character for my next playthrough. The fourth one, I think, or maybe it's the fifth?

I still haven't completed a full playthrough of Baldur's Gate, but I sure do have Act 1 down. It's more or less a checklist to me at this point, and I'm far from the only one who's displaced a few childhood memories to build a mental map of the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, Underdark, and the rest of BG3's opening chapter.

How much of BG3's first act has been burned into your long-term memory? Try the 15 question quiz below to see how hopeless your RPG restarting habit is.

Too easy? Too hard? Let us know in the comments how you scored. (If you get them all, you have to promise to see your current character through to the end. Enough is enough!)