How well do you know Baldur's Gate 3's first act? See how hopeless of an RPG restarter you are with this quiz
Have you spent way too long replaying Baldur's Gate 3 Act 1 with new characters? Time to put all that knowledge to use!
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
It's been a while since I abandoned my last Baldur's Gate 3 character somewhere in the Shadow-Cursed Lands, so naturally I'm going to have to start yet another new character for my next playthrough. The fourth one, I think, or maybe it's the fifth?
I still haven't completed a full playthrough of Baldur's Gate, but I sure do have Act 1 down. It's more or less a checklist to me at this point, and I'm far from the only one who's displaced a few childhood memories to build a mental map of the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, Underdark, and the rest of BG3's opening chapter.
How much of BG3's first act has been burned into your long-term memory? Try the 15 question quiz below to see how hopeless your RPG restarting habit is.
Too easy? Too hard? Let us know in the comments how you scored. (If you get them all, you have to promise to see your current character through to the end. Enough is enough!)
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
