Stand up and yell 'PC Gamer!' if you recognize the videogame patent diagrams in our latest quiz!

Quizzes
By published

Our latest quiz is patently absurd.

A diagram of someone yelling McDonald&#039;s at a TV
(Image credit: Sony)
More quizzes!

Astarion thinking in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.

(Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer)

Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

As gamers, we all get up in the morning, check the latest gaming news, download updates for the games we want to play, then spend five to six hours closely examining the specifications and technical drawings of the latest videogame patents. Amirite?

In that spirit, I've got a new quiz for you! I'll show you a diagram from a videogame patent, and you do your best to answer a multiple choice question about it. You can hit the Hint button to remove one of the wrong answers if you need a little help. Good luck!

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.