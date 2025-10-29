Stand up and yell 'PC Gamer!' if you recognize the videogame patent diagrams in our latest quiz!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

As gamers, we all get up in the morning, check the latest gaming news, download updates for the games we want to play, then spend five to six hours closely examining the specifications and technical drawings of the latest videogame patents. Amirite?

OK, maybe videogame patents aren't at the forefront of our minds, but they do come up as a topic from time to time, especially due to some of the more, ahem, litigious game companies out there. And even when they're not in the news, it can be kind of fun to look through patents for various gaming tech and game systems, especially when it comes to the diagrams included in the patents.

In that spirit, I've got a new quiz for you! I'll show you a diagram from a videogame patent, and you do your best to answer a multiple choice question about it. You can hit the Hint button to remove one of the wrong answers if you need a little help. Good luck!