How well do you know the videogame movie and TV adaptations of 2025? Test your viewing prowess with some trivia!
Did you stop playing games long enough this year to see some movies and shows based on games?
What a time to be alive. There are so many film and TV adaptations that when we take a rare break from playing games we can watch movies and shows about the games we were just playing!
2025 was another big year for videogame adaptations: the movies took us to Minecraft, Until Dawn, and Five Nights at Freddy's (again), and streaming series included The Last of Us, Splinter Cell, Devil May Cry, Twisted Metal, Castlevania, and Fallout. Whew! That's a lot to watch.
So... how many shows and movies based on games did you watch this year? Enough to pass a test? Don't worry, this'll be a pretty easy one: I'll give you 10 facts about 2025's videogame adaptations, and you just tell me if they're true or false. Even if you haven't seen a single film or show this year, you've got a 50-50 shot! Good luck, and let us know how you did in the comments.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
