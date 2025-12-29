How well do you know the videogame movie and TV adaptations of 2025? Test your viewing prowess with some trivia!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from health bars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

What a time to be alive. There are so many film and TV adaptations that when we take a rare break from playing games we can watch movies and shows about the games we were just playing!

2025 was another big year for videogame adaptations: the movies took us to Minecraft, Until Dawn, and Five Nights at Freddy's (again), and streaming series included The Last of Us, Splinter Cell, Devil May Cry, Twisted Metal, Castlevania, and Fallout. Whew! That's a lot to watch.

So... how many shows and movies based on games did you watch this year? Enough to pass a test? Don't worry, this'll be a pretty easy one: I'll give you 10 facts about 2025's videogame adaptations, and you just tell me if they're true or false. Even if you haven't seen a single film or show this year, you've got a 50-50 shot! Good luck, and let us know how you did in the comments.