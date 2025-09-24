How well do you know Kojima game character names? Take our quiz to see if we should start calling you Smart Quizman
Can you spot the names we made up among the real names from Kojima games?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Ever wonder what your name would be if you were a character in a Kojima game? I write about games, so would my name be something like Games Reviewman or Writer Gamesman? Or because I spend so much time typing, and sometimes people get mad about what I write, would it be something more like Punished Keyboard Ocelot?
Whether it's a Metal Gear game or Death Stranding, the names of characters in Kojima's games are always a fun surprise, and that's what our new quiz is all about. Do you know these names well enough from your hundreds of hours playing that you can spot the fake names I've added to the mix?
Below, you'll find 10 questions about Kojima game character names. All you need to do is identify which names are *NOT* from a Kojima game. Can you spot them all? Should we start calling you Smart Quizman?
After creating this quiz, I've gotta say I have more respect for Kojima's naming conventions. It's hard coming up with fake names for Kojima characters! I'm afraid some of my invented names stick out like Sore Thumbman. Let us know how you did in the comments.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
