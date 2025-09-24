How well do you know Kojima game character names? Take our quiz to see if we should start calling you Smart Quizman

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Ever wonder what your name would be if you were a character in a Kojima game? I write about games, so would my name be something like Games Reviewman or Writer Gamesman? Or because I spend so much time typing, and sometimes people get mad about what I write, would it be something more like Punished Keyboard Ocelot?

Whether it's a Metal Gear game or Death Stranding, the names of characters in Kojima's games are always a fun surprise, and that's what our new quiz is all about. Do you know these names well enough from your hundreds of hours playing that you can spot the fake names I've added to the mix?

Below, you'll find 10 questions about Kojima game character names. All you need to do is identify which names are *NOT* from a Kojima game. Can you spot them all? Should we start calling you Smart Quizman?

After creating this quiz, I've gotta say I have more respect for Kojima's naming conventions. It's hard coming up with fake names for Kojima characters! I'm afraid some of my invented names stick out like Sore Thumbman. Let us know how you did in the comments.