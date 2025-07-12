These 15 PC games died for our sins—can you even remember their names?

Babylon's Fall isn't in the quiz, but it is dead as a doornail, having shut down its servers less than a year after launch.

It's a sad truth of this industry that some games simply get lost to time. Servers get shut down, listings get removed from storefronts, and releases we were once excited for get forgotten. That's if they even made it to launch in the first place.

So, this is a quiz, but it's also a bit of a memorial. Let's test how short our memories truly are. All you have to do is look at each of the screenshots, and correctly identify which dead game they belong to.

It would've been a bit too easy if I put Concord in the quiz, eh? (Image credit: PlayStation)

Some were flops who shut their servers down soon after launch. Some were cancelled while still in open beta or Early Access. Some killed their studio. The important thing is, all of them were publicly available to play on PC in an official form for a period of time, but now aren't.

So cast your mind back to some of the most high-profile failures of recent years and decades past, from doomed multiplayer shooters, to the victims of the MOBA boom, to MMOs that swung at the king and missed.

Let us know your score in the comments—and perhaps pay tribute to your favourite gone-but-not-forgotten game.