These 15 PC games died for our sins—can you even remember their names?

Features
By published

Not an active server in sight.

Four people in armour stand atop a desert landscape. The far left one faces away from camera in black armour, a barbarian with their face covered by a mask stands next to them. A female with medium-length brown hair and white shimmering armour duel wields guns, one held up and one pointing out to her right. Below her outstretched gun an archer crouches, their face obscured by an elaborate headdress.
Babylon's Fall isn't in the quiz, but it is dead as a doornail, having shut down its servers less than a year after launch. (Image credit: Platinum Games)

It's a sad truth of this industry that some games simply get lost to time. Servers get shut down, listings get removed from storefronts, and releases we were once excited for get forgotten. That's if they even made it to launch in the first place.

So, this is a quiz, but it's also a bit of a memorial. Let's test how short our memories truly are. All you have to do is look at each of the screenshots, and correctly identify which dead game they belong to.

Concord header

It would've been a bit too easy if I put Concord in the quiz, eh? (Image credit: PlayStation)

Some were flops who shut their servers down soon after launch. Some were cancelled while still in open beta or Early Access. Some killed their studio. The important thing is, all of them were publicly available to play on PC in an official form for a period of time, but now aren't.

So cast your mind back to some of the most high-profile failures of recent years and decades past, from doomed multiplayer shooters, to the victims of the MOBA boom, to MMOs that swung at the king and missed.

Let us know your score in the comments—and perhaps pay tribute to your favourite gone-but-not-forgotten game.

Robin Valentine
Robin Valentine
Senior Editor

Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.