How well do you know Balatro's jokers? Try to ace our latest quiz!

What happens when you take poker, add magic, and remove almost all the poker? Your game becomes a smash hit and an obsession even among those who normally don't play roguelikes or 4-suit card games.

That's Balatro, where standard poker hands quickly become gloriously twisted by enchantments, combos, and multipliers. Within a few rounds you might not just have an ace up your sleeve, but a dozen of them.

Here at PC Gamer we like Balatro so much it found a place in our list of the Top 100 PC games—sitting flush at number eight, in fact—and it became our Game of the Year in 2024. Over a year later it's still a regular topic of conversation among the staff, some of whom consider themselves Balatro experts.

How about you? How well do you know Balatro's jokers? Think you've got a handle on Blueprint's abilities and Four Fingers' talents? Can you tell the difference between the five Legendary jokers? Are you feeling Wily, or Zany, or maybe just a bit Mad? Then put you knowledge to the test with our latest quiz. It's multiple choice, so you don't need to hunt too far for the answer, and you can even eliminate one option by clicking the hint button. Good luck!

Let us know in the comments how you scored, and what other sorts of quizzes you'd like to see on PC Gamer!