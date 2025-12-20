Test your knowledge of all 14 games we celebrated in the PC Gamer GOTY awards 2025 with our latest quiz

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

You may have already seen that this week here at PC Gamer we announced our Game of the Year awards for 2025. Whether you agreed with our picks or not, I hope you were entertained to read about why we loved them so much.

Of course, 2025 was also the year I developed a terrible compulsion to turn everything that happens around here into trivia questions. So, inevitably, it's time for the first ever official PC Gamer GOTY quiz!

There's a question in there for each of the 14 games we gave an award to this year. Some are pretty easy, some are pretty hard, and hopefully some will make you curious to go play something you didn't get around to in 2025.

Let us know how you scored in the comments below—and then feel free to have an argument about which game you think should have won GOTY.