Back by popular demand: Can you guess the game based only on a blurb from a Steam review? Take Part 2 of our critical quiz!
Give our quiz a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Steam reviews are an endless source of both information and amusement. Where else can you read a review from someone who has played a survival game for 35,000 hours before giving it a thumbs-down? Or, for that matter, find a glowing review of an MMO someone has played for less than an hour?
But the best Steam reviews, for my money, are the ones where a player hammers out a review that encapsulates an entire game in just a few words, like the one in the image above by Steam user "Cyber Lesbian" for Marvel Rivals. Short reviews are like mini-poems, really, and even when they're silly they can still tell you a lot about game.
I put a quiz together a few weeks ago to challenge you to identify 10 games based only on a blurb from a Steam review. It went over well, so we're doing it again! In the quiz below, see if you can guess the game based on a short Steam review. And let us know how you scored in the comments: overwhelmingly positive, or mostly negative?
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.