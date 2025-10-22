Back by popular demand: Can you guess the game based only on a blurb from a Steam review? Take Part 2 of our critical quiz!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Steam reviews are an endless source of both information and amusement. Where else can you read a review from someone who has played a survival game for 35,000 hours before giving it a thumbs-down? Or, for that matter, find a glowing review of an MMO someone has played for less than an hour?

But the best Steam reviews, for my money, are the ones where a player hammers out a review that encapsulates an entire game in just a few words, like the one in the image above by Steam user "Cyber Lesbian" for Marvel Rivals. Short reviews are like mini-poems, really, and even when they're silly they can still tell you a lot about game.

I put a quiz together a few weeks ago to challenge you to identify 10 games based only on a blurb from a Steam review. It went over well, so we're doing it again! In the quiz below, see if you can guess the game based on a short Steam review. And let us know how you scored in the comments: overwhelmingly positive, or mostly negative?