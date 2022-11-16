Best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals 2022: the discount hits will just keep on coming

Cyber Monday is almost as inevitable an end to November as New Year's Day is to start the year. And as we are with the Black Friday discounts (opens in new tab) we'll be right here to deliver the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals direct to your eyeballs, too. We're laser focused on finding the best offers and leaning on our years of hardware knowledge to ensure we're only recommending gear that makes sense.

In all honesty, though, little will have changed over the weekend following Black Friday, and we'll likely start really getting into the Cyber Monday deals on the Saturday. There will be a few deals disappearing, a few more reappearing as if surfaced by some magic Cyber Monday stockroom, but basically the start of November and all through Cyber Week into December is all Black Friday.

But don't let that depress you, just think of it like there are just ever more ways to get hold of that last little Christmas present you owe the special someone in your life. Even if that little someone happens to be you...

It's the same deal all the way through though; our best advice to you is that you don't have to buy anything in these mega sales periods. Make sure you've got an idea of what you're after before you start digging around, make sure you've got a budget you will stick to, and for the love of all that is holy, don't do it with a drink in your hand.

Those are the key ways to avoid buyer's remorse, and make sure you pick up the best deal either on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. And, of course, make sure to keep checking back here because we'll be working throughout to make sure we've got the best and biggest PC gaming discounts curated just for you.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

Today's top Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic | 4D armrests | $589 $449 at Secretlab (save $140) (opens in new tab)

This is our pick for the best gaming chair (opens in new tab), and you'll know why once you sit in it. Or read our review (opens in new tab). As for this specific design, it's one of the more understated of the lot. It's not as sensual to the touch as the Softweave fabric choice, but still boasts immaculately upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette, and of course fantastic ergonomics. The full price can be a bit deceiving on Secretlab chairs, as we rarely ever see it, but this is still a good deal on a great chair.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion | RTX 3060 | Core i5 10400F| 8GB RAM | 256GB NVMe SSD | $848 $749 at Walmart (save $99) (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible price for an RTX 3060 PC. It really is that simple. The CPU is a bit old now, but still fine for 1080p gaming, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could do with a boost, but that's easy to do after the fact. And when you're saving this much money, you'll still end up with a great value PC, and a mouse and keyboard for good measure.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF65 Thin | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 10500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $909.99 $871.20 at Amazon (save $38.79) (opens in new tab)

It may come in at the lower end of the gaming spectrum, but this is a dependable machine that's lighter than your average gaming laptop, and the CPU is still relevant today. Overall, it's a good price for a portable gaming machine with a current gen GPU.

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G10 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,129.99 $739.99 at Amazon (save $390) (opens in new tab)

Granted you don't get a massive amount of storage space with this one, but at least you get a great CPU/GPU combo for the price. 16GB of RAM should be more than enough for gaming, and with a discount like that you can afford a little upgrade later down the line.

(opens in new tab) SkyTech Shadow | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $200 with coupon) (opens in new tab)

While stocks last you can check the 'Apply $100 coupon' to get this machine for even less, and that's not a bad deal for an RTX 3060 GPU despite the Ryzen 5 processor it's been paired with. You still get just the right amount of RAM (dual-channel too) and a nice chunk of NVMe storage to boot.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Gaming RDY | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,399 $1,149 at Dell (save $250) (opens in new tab)

Not the most up to date CPU here, but still a great machine for 1080p, and potentially 1440p with the settings tuned a little. The RAM isn't a bad speed either, and with 1TB of NVMe storage we can get behind this config. You even get some peripherals to tide you over until you can get some better ones.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion | AMD Radeon RX 6600XT | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,239.99 $899.99 at Amazon (save $340) (opens in new tab)

A pretty darn relevant CPU/GPU combo here considering the price. The Ryzen 7 has some nifty integrated graphics, too, if you're feeling like maybe selling the GPU on. Sadly it doesn't support PCIe 4.0 meaning your SSD speeds are limited, but you're on DDR4 RAM at least. It's still got some upgrade potential thanks to AMDs AM4 socket.

(opens in new tab) SkyTech Gaming | AMD RX 6600 XT | Intel core i5 10400F | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,049.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $150) (opens in new tab)

The Skytech Gaming gaming PC is not the most up to date spec on the market, but for that price you can always upgrade the GPU later down the line when you have some spare cash. The RAM is not only dual-channel, it's also DDR4-3200 which is always much appreciated. You also might want to see about bagging an SSD deal (opens in new tab) if you play a lot of large games.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen | RX 6700 XT | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,659.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (save $350) (opens in new tab)

This all AMD offering from HP will put you in a great position for 1440p gaming. It's packing a Ryzen 5000-series processor, meaning you won't be able to swap to Zen 4 so easily, but you won't necessarily need to for a while. Not only do you get a good chunk of storage, you also get 16GB DDR4-3200 which is not bad to top off a great core spec.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 | AMD RX 6700 XT | Intel core i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 512GB | $1,949.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (Save $750) (opens in new tab)

I don't think I've ever seen a machine with an RX 6700 XT in it for this price, let alone an Alienware one. Sure the 512GB SSD is a little on the small side, but there's 16GB of speedy DDR5-4400 dual-channel RAM backing up a great GPU and a fantastic high-end CPU. There's not a lot to be concerned about here, especially with a discount like that.

(opens in new tab) ABS Master | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 12400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg (save $300) (opens in new tab)

Not a terrible config here, particularly when it comes to the CPU/GPU combo. It could have done with a little more SSD space, but its easy enough to add more storage after the fact and well worth doing for this price. Just head over to our best SSD deals (opens in new tab) and have a scout for something to jam in that spare M.2 slot.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 25L | RTX 3070 | Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,749.99 $1,379.99 at HP (save $370) (opens in new tab)

HP has introduced a few different case sizes for its Omen line, but this 25L chassis is certainly big enough, and it's good-looking in white too. It's what's on the inside the counts of course, and the combo of an RTX 3070 and Alder Lake Core i7 12700 is simply beautiful for this much cash. The 512GB is a bit on the small side, but it is a WD Black, and you do get a 1TB hard drive, too. This is a great PC for 1440p, and will do the job at 4K.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Shiva | RTX 3080 | Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $700) (opens in new tab)

Knocking $700 off the price of this rig has made superbly tempting. It may not have the most current CPU but that RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any issues. A little more RAM wouldn't have gone amiss for the price, but it'll still ace most games you throw at it.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance a7200 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,949.99 $1,749.99 at Corsair (save $200) (opens in new tab)

A machine with a stellar CPU here, coupled with a graphics card that will have no trouble at 1440p. A good chunk of NVMe storage never goes amiss, either, and for that price who's complaining?

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB | $2,379.99 $2,099.99 at Dell (Save $280) (opens in new tab)

That's a very tasty combo from a respected prebuilt brand. Not only do you get the benefit of a 12-core, 20-thread CPU, you'll be smashing through those frames at 1440p with some great potential to play games in 4K, too. The 16GB DDR5-4400 dual-channel RAM and 1TB NVMe drive make it even more delectable.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Zen AiO | Ryzen 5 5500U | 24-inch | 1080p | 512GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $899.9 9 $799.99 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

Coming with a wireless keyboard and mouse, this is a nice, no faff, all-in-one option. Sure they wont be top-tier peripherals and it's not the most impressive spec, but it's a start. AMD's 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 5500U is a nippy little mobile processor, and you get 8GB RAM, along with 512GB SSD as well.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,649.99 $1,149.99 at Dell (save $500) (opens in new tab)

Packing some tasty DDR5 RAM, this one comes with a great CPU/GPU combo that wont have trouble at 1440p. The only real let down is the addition of a hard drive. You can always add more SATA or NVMe SSD storage at a later date, otherwise its still a great machine... if you don't mind long load times.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 11400H | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | 512GB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,049.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $350) (opens in new tab)

This budget gaming laptop comes at a major bargain for what's on offer. It comes with Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti, which will drive the 1080p screen at high frame rates in the latest games. While the CPU is a couple of generations old, it's one of Intel's finer 11th Gen chips. Paired with 16GB of DDR4 it's really not a bad config.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $729 at Newegg (save $470) (opens in new tab)

In all honesty, Black Friday is going to have to work super hard to come up with a gaming laptop deal as good as this. For just a shade over $700 you're getting an excellent RTX 3060 machine, that will nail 1080p gaming, and barely compromises on anything. Only the 512GB SSD gives me pause, but there's a spare NVMe slot to add a second drive into. Bargain.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14: a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around. No-nonsense specs in a delightful package. That $500 saving doesn't hurt either.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of RTX 3060 gaming laptops for $999, but what sets the Helios 300 apart is that traditional gaming chassis ensures you've got plenty of airflow to keep the 130W RTX 3060 running harder for longer. The rest of the spec is tasty at this price tag too.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A7 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299 $999 at Amazon (save $300) (opens in new tab)

A current-gen GPU with ray tracing capability coupled with a sweet Ryzen CPU on a big 17-inch laptop; not bad for the price, though some more SSD space would've been nice.

(opens in new tab) MSI Crosshair | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17.3-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,899 $1,349 at Newegg (save $550) (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3070 is very capable in mobile form, particularly when driving a 1080p screen like this. Pair that with a powerful 12th Gen Intel CPU and that 144Hz screen will be well used. This is a decently specced gaming laptop that will handle whatever you throw at it. I wish it had a better SSD for the price, but 16GB of dual channel DDR4-3200 RAM is not terrible. This is the Rainbow Six Extraction edition, so you've really gotta like yellow.

(opens in new tab) MSI Sword | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 12650H | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab)

The MSI Sword here comes packing not only a 12th Gen processor, but a GPU that'll rip through frames per second at the laptops native 1080p, maybe even hitting the 144Hz the panel offers. Topped with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, it's really not bad for that price.

(opens in new tab) Legion 5 Gen 7 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,549.99 at Lenovo (save $650) (opens in new tab)

The mobile take on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a beastly GPU that'll chomp through games, especially at this laptop's 1080p native resolution. You'll stand a good chance of hitting that 165Hz refresh rate at the very least. You also get a powerful AMD CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a healthy 1TB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $2,183.98 at Amazon (save $616.01) (opens in new tab)

An absolutely intense machine here with one of the best discounts we've seen. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but it's still a super speedy machine for a great price.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $2,131.99 at Newegg (save $268) (opens in new tab)

An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash anything you throw at it, especially at its native 1080p resolution. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, but you may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen with gear like that under the hood.

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 15 | Intel Core i5 1135G7 | Intel UHD | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $599.99 $399.99 at Dell (save $200) (opens in new tab)

If you're not bothered about gaming and simply need a laptop for work, then this Dell machine is a good place to start. The Tiger Lake Core i5 may be getting on a bit now, it's still capable enough. The RAM and SSD aren't much to get excited about, but for $400 it's acceptable.

Cyber Monday graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) ASRock Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,762 shaders| 2,491MHz Boost | $249.99 $215.99 at Newegg (save $34) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6600 wasn't a great card at launch, but you can't ignore it at this price. It's over $100 off its reference MSRP, and frankly you won't find a better deal on any card from the competition that gets anywhere close to this sort of value at this price. If you can't stretch your budget to an RX 6650 XT, this is the way to go for 1080p gaming.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $239.99 $219.99 at Newegg (save $20) (opens in new tab)

The Radeon RX 6600 makes a lot more sense at this price point than it did at its peak. You'll enjoy smooth 1080p gaming with the settings cranked up pretty high, and the triple fan cooler will ensure the card runs cool and quiet too. There are more powerful cards out there, but this offers impressive value for money all the same.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,669MHz | $324.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $65 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6650 XT is essentially a new and improved version of the RX 6600 XT, which is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635MHz boost | $299.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $40 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 | 10GB GDDR6 | 2,304 shaders | 2,425MHz Boost | $399.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (save $70) (opens in new tab)

With a larger GPU and more memory to use in game, the RX 6700 is a solid step up from the RX 6650 XT. We tend to see these go for a little more with the XT version, but this non-XT option keeps the price a bit more reasonable while still delivering solid gaming performance for 1080p and 1440p.

(opens in new tab) XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster SWFT309 | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $519.99 $419.99 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

I am so over XFX's naming scheme for its graphics cards but suffice to say that this is almost identical to the one below, but with a slightly lower Boost clock. Though how much difference that will make in gaming will be negligible. This one's cheaper though, which is always important.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $549.99 $419.99 at Newegg (save $130) (opens in new tab)

This RX 6700 XT is cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. Ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot.

(opens in new tab) XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Quick | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,622MHz Boost | $549.99 $429.99 at B&H Photo (save $120) (opens in new tab)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range offering that can take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti and win, or be close enough as to not matter, excluding ray tracing at any rate. Given this tends to be cheaper than Nvidia's card, this is where the sensible money is. Not a huge saving here, but it all helps.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab)

This is as cheap as we've found the RTX 3060 Ti anywhere this Prime Day, but with the highest boost clock of any. The price is still frustratingly above MSRP, but this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings.

(opens in new tab) ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $639.99 $534.99 at Newegg (save $105) (opens in new tab)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $839.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $80) (opens in new tab)

This is the original take on the RTX 3080, which means you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the GPU. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Acer PG241Y | 24-inch | 1080p | VA | 165Hz | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $60) (opens in new tab)

Normally retailing for around $150, this is the cheapest we've seen the Acer, and one of the cheapest high refresh rate gaming monitors you'll find this Black Friday. As an entry-level 1080p screen this is an excellent price.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $90) (opens in new tab)

The Acer Nitro is a budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms and a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display.

(opens in new tab) Dell G2722HS | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $279.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $130) (opens in new tab)

I love a Dell panel, they pretty much always look fantastic out of the box, and this gaming focused screen ticks all the boxes. Most especially that combo of 1ms IPS and 165Hz refresh rate. Banging. It's also never been cheaper to bag this 27-inch 1080p gamer.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G24F | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $179.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $30) (opens in new tab)

24-inches might seem a bit small to some, but for a 1080p screen that does give you a really tight pixel pitch. Another good thing is that 180Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) HP X32 | 31.5-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $389.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $160) (opens in new tab)

This is an absolute banger of a monitor deal. I struggle to believe you're going to find an IPS screen with the same size, such a high resolution, and such a high refresh rate for less than the $230 Best Buy is asking.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $319.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (save $50) (opens in new tab)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz (OC) | $469.99 $279.99 at Amazon (save $190) (opens in new tab)

First off, I know this is an old monitor now, having launched in 2017, but it's still an outstanding full G-Sync IPS gaming monitor. When it launched it was one of the best screens around and still delivers a great gaming experience and will for years to come.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XZ342CK | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | VA | 144Hz | $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

4K gaming monitors aren't necessarily super expensive anymore, but the GPUs that will really allow you to game at decent frame rates still are. But if you want something more expansive than a 1440p panel you want an ultrawide. This VA panel from Acer overs the ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and a high refresh rate to boot, and has never been cheaper than today.

(opens in new tab) LG 32GP850-B | 32-inch | 1440p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $599.99 $386.99 at Amazon (save $113) (opens in new tab)

LG is the originator of the IPS panel technology and its 1ms response is about as fast as you're going to see this sort of screen get. And with a potential 180Hz overclock available on this big screen, 1440p display, the LG Ultragear has a lot to offer for the money, and it's only ever been cheaper than this once before.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XV322QK | 32-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $1099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

$600 is still a lot of money, but the beauty of spending big on a gaming monitor is that it will likely still be a great screen long after you've moved on from your current gaming PC. And this big screen 4K IPS panel is no exception, with a 1ms response, and the all-important high144Hz refresh rate. It's not a bargain, but it's a good price for a big boi screen.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $899.99 at Amazon (save $600) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to go big, check out this Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K 120Hz gaming monitor. Now that a larger model has been announced, this one got another price cut. Plus it's an OLED (here's what that means (opens in new tab)).

Cyber Monday TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60A QLED | 32-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $499.99 $429.99 at Samsung (save $70) (opens in new tab)

This QLED TV makes for an excellent second screen for streaming and playing some games at 4K/60FPS. The picture quality also makes it a good TV for an office or bedroom. Yeah, it's a bummer it doesn't support 120Hz at 4K, but it's not too big of a loss if you don't have the hardware to reach those heights.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55B2PUA| 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,599.99 $996.99 at Walmart (save $603) (opens in new tab)

A fantastic OLED offering for gamers, with deep blacks, HDMI 2.1, and all the VRR options you could handle. This one offers low input lag and is topped off with a nifty 120Hz refresh rate. Sure, there are higher refresh rate monitors but, a 55-inch gaming OLED sounds pretty great as a giant second monitor for that price.

Cyber Monday NVMe SSD deals

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850 with heatsink | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s reads | 5,300 MB/s writes | $279.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $150) (opens in new tab)

Our favorite high-speed SSD is enjoying a phenomenal saving, with this heatsink-packing SSD at less than half price right now. The non-heatsink version is more expensive for some reason. Confusion aside, this is a top-tier drive that will handle everything you can throw at it.

(opens in new tab) Solidigm P41 Plus | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 4,125MB/s reads | 2,950MB/s writes | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

This is one of the cheapest 1TB NVMe SSDs you can grab right now. It's a QLC drive, so the performance isn't stellar, especially once you go beyond the SLC cache, but it's still faster than a SATA drive. Solidigm is the new consumer brand from SK Hynix, so you know you're in safe hands too.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s reads | 4,900MB/s writes | $129.99 $97.08 at Amazon (save $32.91) (opens in new tab)

It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. It's a DRAM-less option, but the underlying performance is strong enough for most tasks.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 SSD | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 3,000 MB/s writes | $139.99 $95.50 at Amazon (save $44.49) (opens in new tab)

For just under $100, you can bag a full 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. That's plenty of space for a boot drive and a host of your most often-played games. You would have to be a Samsung fan to pick this over the WD Black SN770, but if that goes out of stock, the Samsung 980 is a great backup. Back up. See, SSD deals with humor; we've got it all.

(opens in new tab) Intel 670p SSD | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s reads | 2,700MB/s writes | $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

An oldie but goldie! There was a time when the Intel 670p was the definitive budget SSD. SSDs have gotten much quicker since then, but this is still one of the cheapest ways to add a big chunk of storage to your machine.

