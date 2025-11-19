Do you recognize what game titles these letters are from? Let's get alphabetical in our latest quiz!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

If I were to show you a tiny sliver of a screenshot from a game like Counter-Strike or Minecraft or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you could probably identify it easily, even without context. The art style and scenery and even the color palate of the games we play eventually get burned into our brains.

But how about if I snipped a letter out of a game's stylized title? Think you could identify them, too? If I showed you just an X or a B or a Q, could you tell me what game title it was from?

That's today's quiz, and we're going through the entire alphabet, A-Z. I'll show you 26 letters I painstaking cut out of game logos, and you type in the game name. (Feel free to use hints if you get stuck.) Remember, not every letter I show you is the first letter of the game name! And B sure to let us know how U scored in the comments, K?