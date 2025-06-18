This is all the best PC gaming gear we recommend in one techie tier list
Here are PC Gamer's hardware picks, based on years of experience and expert knowledge, all in an easily digestible but admittedly big ol' list.
The PC Gamer hardware team has 60+ years of collective PC hardware-testing experience, and I've personally been at this for 20 years now. So, in our time we've had our hands on just about every important piece of tech that's been released for our favourite gaming platform.
And I think that puts us in a great position to help you find the perfect thing when you're searching for that killer product to make your PC gaming setup complete. Whether you need a new gaming chair, a new processor or SSD, or you want to start fresh with a new gaming laptop or full desktop PC, we've spent time testing a host of different techie treats to find out what is the best in each category.
Last year we reviewed 262 different products, but we're a discerning bunch so only 30 were good enough to score 90% or above, with the lowest getting a paltry 41%.
From our regular reviews we then curate our buying guides to ensure that we are only recommending the products that we ourselves can 100% stand behind and know are worth your money. On this page I have collated the most important of those guides, including links out to the full, in-depth guides themselves, as well as direct links to each of the recommended products, too. Enjoy.
Best gaming chair
1. Best overall:
Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best budget:
Corsair TC100 Relaxed
3. Best luxury:
Herman Miller Embody
4. Best support:
ThunderX3 Core
5. Best big boi:
AndaSeat Kaiser 4 XL
6. Best office:
Neuechair
7. Best budget office:
ThunderX3 Flex Pro
Best gaming laptop
1. Best overall:
Razer Blade 16
2. Best budget:
Gigabyte G6X
3. Best 14-inch:
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
4. Best mid-range:
MSI Vector 16 HX AI
5. Best high-performance:
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10
6. Best 17-inch:
Gigabyte Aorus 17X
Best gaming monitor
1. Best overall:
MSI MPG 321URX
2. Best 4K:
LG Ultragear 27GR93U
3. Best 1440p:
Xiaomi G Pro 27i
4. Best 1080p:
AOC Gaming C27G4ZXE
5. Best Ultrawide:
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM
6. Best dual-mode:
Alienware AW2725QF
Best gaming headset
1. Best overall:
HyperX Cloud Alpha
2. Best budget:
Corsair HS55 Stereo
3. Best wireless:
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
4. Best audiophile:
Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro
5. Best wireless audiophile:
Audeze Maxwell
6. Best for streaming:
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
7. Best noise-cancelling:
AceZone A-Spire
8. Best earbuds:
Steelseries Arctis GameBuds
Best gaming PC
1. Best overall:
HP Omen 35L
2. Best budget:
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i
3. Best compact:
Velocity Micro Raptor ES40
4. Alienware:
Alienware Aurora
5. Best mini PC:
Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
Best gaming desk
1. Best overall:
Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
2. Best budget:
Ikea Utespelare
3. Best mid-range:
Arozzi Arena
4. Best L-shape:
Flexispot E7L
5. Best budget motorized:
Flexispot E1
6. Best sustainable:
Fnatic X Chopvalue Revive Pro
7. Best convertible:
VariDesk Pro Plus
Best microphone
1. Best overall:
Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
2. Best budget:
Razer Seiren Mini
3. Best mid-range:
NZXT Capsule Elite
4. Best USB bundle:
Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set
5. Best looking:
HyperX Quadcast S
6. Best podcasting:
Shure MV7+
7. Best streaming:
SteelSeries Alias Pro
8, Best headset mic:
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
Best webcams
1. Best overall:
Elgato Facecam MK.2
2. Best budget:
Logitech C920
3. Best for streamers:
Streamplify Cam
4. Best 4K:
Obsbot Meet 2
5. Best high-end:
Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite
6. Best low light:
Razer Kiyo Pro
Best PC controller
1. Best overall:
Xbox Wireless Controller
2. Best budget:
GameSir Nova Lite
3. Best premium:
Xbox Elite Series 2
4. Best customizable:
Scuf Instinct Pro
5. Best haptics:
Sony DualSense
6. Best Hall effect:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
Best mini PC
1. Best overall:
Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
2. Best budget:
Minisforum Venus UM790 Pro
3. Best pure gaming:
Asus ROG NUC 970
4. Best compact:
Geekom AX8 Pro
5. Best looking:
Ayaneo Retro Mini AM02
6. Best iGPU:
Beelink SER9
Best handheld gaming PC
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Ally X
2. Best budget:
Steam Deck
3. Best high-end:
MSI Claw 8 AI+
4. Best big screen:
Lenovo Legion Go
5. Best compact:
Ayaneo Flip DS
Best OLED gaming monitor
1. Best overall:
MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
2. Best 1440p:
MSI MPG 271QRX
3. Best ultrawide:
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM
4. Best 32:9 ratio:
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
5. Best budget ultrawide:
Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DWF
6. Best WOLED:
LG UltraGear 32GS95UE
7. Best 27-inch:
Alienware 27 AW2725Q
Best gaming keyboard
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Mountain Everest 60
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best budget rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount
7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max
8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE
9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB
10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma
Best gaming mouse
1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed
2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed
4. Best budget wired:
Logitech G203 Lightsync
5. Best lightweight:
Turtle Beach Burst II Air
6. Best MMO:
Razer Naga Pro
7. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro
8. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro
9. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5
Best CPU for gaming
1. Best overall:
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best budget:
Intel Core i5 13400F
3. Best mid-range:
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
4. Best high-end:
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
5. Best AM4 upgrade:
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
6. Best CPU graphics:
AMD Ryzen 7 8700G
Best gaming motherboard
1. Best AMD X870:
MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
2. Best AMD X670:
Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX
3. Best AMD B850:
ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi
4. Best AMD B650:
Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi
5. Best AMD B550:
Asus ROG Strix B550-E Gaming
6. Best Intel Z890:
Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Hero
7. Best Intel Z790:
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi
8. Best Intel B760:
Asrock B760M PG Sonic WiFi
Best RAM for gaming
1. Best DDR5 overall:
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
2. Best budget DDR5:
Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5-5200
3. Best high-capacity DDR5:
G.Skill Trident Z5 64 GB DDR5-6400 CL32
4. Best DDR4 overall:
TEAM XTREEM 16 GB DDR4-3600
5. Best budget DDR4:
G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB DDR4-3600
6. Best high-capacity DDR4:
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB DDR4-3200
Best SSD for gaming
1. Best overall:
WD_Black SN7100
2. Best budget:
Lexar NM790
3. Best PCIe 5.0:
WD_Black SN8100
4. Best 4 TB:
TeamGroup MP44
5. Best 8 TB:
WD_Black SN850X
6. Best M.2 2230:
Lexar Play 2230
7. Best for PS5:
Silicon Power XS70
8. Best SATA:
Crucial MX500
Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.