As 2025 draws to a close, test your knowledge of another packed 12 months for PC gaming with our big end of year quiz

Have you been paying attention this year?

A lot can happen in 12 months in PC gaming, and frankly if you can still remember what was going on in January by the time we hit June, you're doing well. By December I'm lucky if I still know my own name.

So I always appreciate a refresher on some of the more notable moments, and I thought for 2025, why not make something interactive, to better reactivate all those dormant neurons?

This quiz will test you on your knowledge of PC gaming events all across the year, from major releases to unfortunate delays to awards season. By the end, you'll find out: are you a 2025 expert, or are you better off leaving this year in the dust?

Let us know your score in the comments below—and your favourite gaming moment of 2025!