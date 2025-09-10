Oh, you like Call of Duty? Name every Call of Duty game in under 3 minutes in our latest timed quiz

There have been a bunch of Call of Duty games since the series began in 2003. A whole bunch. A whopping 49 of 'em, in fact, according to Wikipedia, and over the past 22 years I've played my share.

Gotta be honest though: the Call of Duty games have become a blur to me. Just one big goddamn blur. I remember attacking German artillery positions at Pointe du Hoc but I also remember floating around in a space station while shooting people with an assault rifle and I also remember spending hours with some guy yelling at me about the numbers, Mason! It might as well all be the same game.

Maybe you're different? Maybe you can name all the individual Call of Duty games? Find out in our quiz below. (Here's a hint: they all begin with the words "Call of Duty." Here's another hint: you will not be able to name them all.)

The quiz includes PC, console, mobile, handheld, and free-to-play games, and it isn't really designed for you to win, it's designed for you to mumble "Oh, yeah, I totally forgot about roughly two dozen Call of Duty games" when you see all the ones you missed. I've listed the year, platform, and lead developers, which may help, but probably won't help. For example, I put this quiz together myself and I only got 26/49. Let us know how you did in the comments!

Important Rules:

You have 2.5 minutes .

. You don't need to use a colon in the title (though you can if you want). Instead of typing "Call of Duty: Stardew" you can just type "Call of Duty Stardew" (this is not a correct answer).

(though you can if you want). Instead of typing "Call of Duty: Stardew" you can just type "Call of Duty Stardew" (this is not a correct answer). You can't abbreviate . If you type CODBLOPS or COD BLOPS or COD: BLOPS you will not get credit. Type out Call of Duty and all the rest of the words in full for each answer, like a hero would.

. If you type CODBLOPS or COD BLOPS or COD: BLOPS you will not get credit. Type out Call of Duty and all the rest of the words in full for each answer, like a hero would. Capitalization doesn't matter, however. Upper, lower, go nuts.