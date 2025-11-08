You use Steam every day, but how well do you really know it? Our latest quiz tests you on everything from long-lost features to surprise free game releases to the most expensive thing ever sold on the storefront

If you're reading this website, you almost certainly use Steam. In fact, I'll go one further: you probably use it a lot. Valve's little app is the load-bearing wall of PC gaming at this point.

But when something becomes that ubiquitous, it's easy to take it for granted—and to simply stop thinking about it. How much do you really know about this program that you let control most of your gaming life?

It's time to find out—and perhaps learn a fact or two along the way—with our latest quiz. We've plumbed the depths of the entire history of Steam, from its humble beginnings to its industry-defining present, and fished up a bounty of trivia to test you.

Let us know how you did in the comments!

