Can you guess gaming's weirdest currencies in our latest quiz?
Test your knowledge of fictional financials.
It's hard to pinpoint when exactly in the history of videogames we all decided that gold coins weren't enough for us. What is certain is that for a very long time now we've been merrily shopping at merchants with a purse jangling with everything from bottle caps, to raw meat, to live bullets.
And yet it wasn't until the rise of MMOs and live service games that we saw how truly bizarre things could get. These days, people think nothing of grinding for Mucus-Slick Eggs in Diablo 4 or looking up the best places to find Delirious Scouting Reports in Path of Exile. We have strayed far from both God's light and Reagan's capitalism.
The thing is, you've farmed for them, you've traded them, you've bought stuff with them… but how well do you actually remember them? Do you truly value your Ordo Dockets and Gilded Undermine Crests, or are all those lovely adjectives just tears in the rain, to be forgotten as soon as you've finally got enough to buy that really cool hat you wanted?
It's time to put yourself to the test with our latest quiz. For each game, you just need to choose the bizarre currency that has truly appeared in it, and dodge all my Brilliantly-Crafted Misdirects.
How well did you score? Do you have a favourite weird videogame currency? Are there any quizzes you'd like to see us do next? Let us know in the comments below!
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
