Can you guess gaming's weirdest currencies in our latest quiz?

It's hard to pinpoint when exactly in the history of videogames we all decided that gold coins weren't enough for us. What is certain is that for a very long time now we've been merrily shopping at merchants with a purse jangling with everything from bottle caps, to raw meat, to live bullets.

And yet it wasn't until the rise of MMOs and live service games that we saw how truly bizarre things could get. These days, people think nothing of grinding for Mucus-Slick Eggs in Diablo 4 or looking up the best places to find Delirious Scouting Reports in Path of Exile. We have strayed far from both God's light and Reagan's capitalism.

(Image credit: Sega)

The thing is, you've farmed for them, you've traded them, you've bought stuff with them… but how well do you actually remember them? Do you truly value your Ordo Dockets and Gilded Undermine Crests, or are all those lovely adjectives just tears in the rain, to be forgotten as soon as you've finally got enough to buy that really cool hat you wanted?

It's time to put yourself to the test with our latest quiz. For each game, you just need to choose the bizarre currency that has truly appeared in it, and dodge all my Brilliantly-Crafted Misdirects.

How well did you score? Do you have a favourite weird videogame currency? Are there any quizzes you'd like to see us do next? Let us know in the comments below!