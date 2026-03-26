How many of these videogame world maps do you recognize?

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We all have our strengths and weaknesses, but I'm gonna be real with you for a moment and admit I have absolutely zero sense of direction (both in games and in real life). Stress on the zero, because if you ask me whether to take a left or a right at the stop sign, I'm going to let you down.

So perhaps it's no surprise to learn I'm always looking at the world maps when playing videogames, though at least those are fun to use. It helps that using one for the first time always feels a bit magical, too. There's just nothing quite like deciphering fantasy town names or mysterious landmarks—it's the opposite feeling I get from Siri's robotic shouting to announce I've missed the turn again.

That's why I've settled on making this week's challenge a tribute to the fictional GPS of videogame world maps, and seeing just how many games you recognize by a lay-of-the-land screenshot. You won't have to know your left from your right, but you will have to know Midgard from Ishgard.

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You've got 15 minutes to identify 20 videogames based on a screenshot of their world map. Some images give away more than others, and you won't always see worlds in their entirety, but gaming cartographers should have it in the bag, easy.

Let us know how you did in the comments, and maybe answer a quick question for me: When it comes to videogame world maps, what are some examples that stand out to you?