How many games can you identify just from a screenshot of their open world?
Study the landscape.
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Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Of all the digital wonders in gaming, I think it's still hard to beat an open world. Sure, pitches like "You see that mountain? You can go there!" have become cliché over the years, but there's still nothing quite as breathtaking as a beautiful landscape stretching out to the horizon that's just waiting for you to explore it.
And when one really captures your imagination, you can end up spending tens or even hundreds of hours travelling its roads and digging around in its every corner. A great open world draws you in and doesn't let you go until you've seen everything there is to see.
So I think it's only fair that we give these virtual realms their due—and this week, our quiz does exactly that. The challenge is simple: I've got 15 screenshots of videogame open worlds to show you, and you just need to identify which game these vistas come from.Article continues below
It's not as easy as you might think. Without the main character swaggering about in the middle of the screenshot, some of these worlds can be tricky to identify. And there's a time limit, of course—you've only got four minutes to get all 15.
Let us know how you did in the comments below!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
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