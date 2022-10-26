FAQs

Does Sonos have free shipping? Sonos offers free standard shipping on all orders, no matter the cost! Shipping doesn’t tend to take very long, and if you order before 11:00 and the product is in stock, it’s often shipped out the same day. Sonos ships Monday to Friday and excludes weekends and holidays.

What’s Sonos’ return policy? You can return your Sonos order within 45 days of receiving it for a full refund, this also includes shipping the product back. When returning a product, make sure it’s unused and in its original packaging and condition.

How do I contact Sonos customer service? The quickest way to get in touch with Sonos is to start a live chat on the website. Alternatively, you can call the sales team at 800-680-2345 Monday to Friday 10:00-19:00.

What are Sonos payment options? There are a number of ways to pay for your order, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover and PayPal.

Does Sonos have Black Friday deals? In the past, Sonos ran their Black Friday sale from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday, with this in mind, we’re expecting the dates to be the same this year, so keep your eyes peeled for big discounts on speakers and other audio goods. It’s also worth checking third-party retailers on Friday 25 November that also stocks Sonos products as they may also be offering competitive discounts.

Hints and tips

Sonos promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Newsletter Sign-ups: Get exclusive offers straight to your inbox when you sign up for the Sonos newsletter.

Shop Last Chance: If a product is discontinued, you have the opportunity to get it for an affordable price in the Sonos Last Chance sale. The sale runs all year round and the product line varies.

Check Out Sonos Refurbished: Sonos has a certified refurbished section that offers Sonos products for a cheaper price! What's great is that refurbished products are thoroughly tested to make sure they are of like-new quality, so you're getting a really good deal. Refurbished goods come with the same warranty as new products and also get shipped to you for free.

Student Discount: Students rejoice! You can enjoy a 15% student discount at Sonos in partnership with UNiDAYS. To bag your discount, you need to register and verify your student status on the UNiDAYS website.

Front Line Worker Discount: If you're a first responder or healthcare worker you can get a 15% discount at Sonos! You need to verify your job status with ID to claim your savings.Me and you'll then get a 15% off code sent to you.

How to use Sonos coupons

Scroll through our latest Sonos coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.

Once you’ve found your chosen Sonos code, click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. A pop-up box will appear, showing the code that you can copy by clicking the ‘Copy’ button. A tab will also open on the Sonos website.



Time to do your shopping. Once you have all your goodies, head to the shopping cart. On the shopping cart page, scroll down until you see the box ‘Have a promo code?’ on the right-hand side underneath the order summary. Click in the box and paste your code in there.