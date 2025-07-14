Think you know gaming? Test your knowledge with PC Gamer's fiendish quizzes

So, you're some kind of PC gaming expert, are you? Then you've come to the right place to prove yourself.

Each week here at PC Gamer, we're cooking up new quizzes to test you, and I'll warn you: these are some spicy dishes. With the combined experience of our team, we're bringing decades of pointless trivia to bear, and the result is quizzes that you should feel proud to hit the top scores in… or not too ashamed if you fail.

You'll see these quizzes pop up on the site each week, but I'll also be collecting them here, so you can easily dip into the backlog whenever you fancy sharpening your mental blade.

Patch notes

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Can you guess which games these 10 ridiculous patch notes are from?

Match some of PC gaming's weirdest patch notes to the game they originate in, from "Fixed occasional issue where a guest would arrive to the player's wedding dead" to "You can no longer mistake your infant child for a serial killer".

Weirdest currencies

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Can you guess gaming's weirdest currencies?

The worlds of PC gaming overflow with bizarre currencies. These days, people think nothing of grinding for Mucus-Slick Eggs in Diablo 4 or looking up the best places to find Delirious Scouting Reports in Path of Exile. But can you remember all the ones you've farmed, grinded, and traded for, and sort the real currencies from the fakes?

Health bars

Can you guess the PC game based only on the health bar?

You play for hours on end with a health bar sitting quietly in one corner of the screen, but how well do you remember them? For each of these screenshots, all you have to do is tell us what PC game they belong to. It's harder than you might expect…

Dead games

(Image credit: Platinum Games)

These 15 PC games died for our sins—can you even remember their names?

It's a sad truth of this industry that games die every year—servers shut down, listings get removed from storefronts, and some never even make it out of beta. They're gone, but are they forgotten? Time to find out—all you have to do is look at the screenshots and identify which dead game each one belongs to.