Best Memorial Day PC gaming deals in 2022

The Memorial Day sales will be coming hard and fast with bargains in every category this year. And although a Memorial Day 2022 PC gaming deal might not have been where you initially thought you'd spend your cash, you can bet retailers have been branching out from the BBQs and garden furniture sets we're used to seeing on sale. Many are now taking the opportunity to provide discounts on a range of products.

As we warn for each and every deal season, it pays to be wary about what's on offer. The fact something has a deal label on it does not necessarily mean you're getting a bargain. So keep in mind that using price comparison sites like camelcamelcamel, will help you get a good idea of the historic cost of a particular item, before you jam it in your cart.

Holiday deal seasons like this one are a great interim for those who missed out on Black Friday and are still on the market for some PC gaming tech. If you've been hankering after a new graphics card, gaming laptop, or CPU, we recommend keeping an eye out to see if the model you've had your heart set on is going cheap over Memorial Day.

The Memorial Day sales may not offer the same vast range of discounts you might get on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but we'll be here unearthing the best PC gaming tech deals for you. Leading up to Memorial Day on 30 May we'll be adding new deals and offers to this page, and our bots are everywhere we can't be, so be sure to check back throughout this coming week.

When is Memorial Day 2022? Memorial Day is on 30 May, 2022, but the deals will undoubtedly start to draround a week early, and may even stick around for a few days after. The temptation will be to look for Memorial Day deals with a mind to kit out the garden for BBQ season, but retailers have been stocking up on great deals across the board. You may well find a great PC hardware deal here or there, and there are likely to be some entire gaming PCs, and gaming laptops on sale. Keep an eye out if you're looking to fill your desk, and not just the yard.

Memorial Day graphics card deals

Memorial Day gaming PC deals

Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

Memorial Day gaming monitor deals

Memorial Day TV deals

Memorial Day SSD deals

Memorial Day peripherals deals