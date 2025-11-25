Jump to:

There's an astonishing number of quests in Arc Raiders. Seriously, complete a handful and more just keep coming, giving you the most obscure and tricky challenges you can imagine. While missions oddly don't give you any XP, they're a great way to learn the game and get heartily rewarded for your efforts with various gear and even customisation options.

The thing is, you don't just need to do these quests once and be done with them forever. If you're sending your character on an Expedition (Arc Raiders' version of a wipe or account reset), your quest progress will also be reset alongside your gear and upgrades. I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news if you didn't know this already.

All Arc Raiders quests

There are currently 66 quests in Arc Raiders, 60 of which are interconnected missions from the main vendors, while the remaining six are related to the Blue Gate and Stella Montis maps. Some require you to visit specific locations, while others task you with looting specific items or killing certain Arc machines.

If you're ever in doubt whether an item you need is required for a quest or one of the many upgrades, check out our Arc Raiders loot guide.

Here's the full mission list right now:

Main quests

(Image credit: Embark)

These are the main missions right now, and the rough order you can encounter them if you're completing each quest chain chronologically before moving on to the next:

Mission

Quest Giver

Objectives

Picking Up the Pieces

Shani

Visit any area on your map with a loot category icon

Loot three containers

Trash into Treasure

Shani

Obtain six Wires

Obtain one Battery

Clearer Skies

Shani

Destroy three Arc enemies

Get three Arc Alloy

Off The Radar

Shani

Visit a Field Depot

Repair the antenna on the roof of the Field Depot

A Bad Feeling

Celeste

Find and search any Arc Probe or Courier

Safe Passage

Apollo

Destroy two Arc enemies using any explosive grenade

What Goes Around

Apollo

Destroy any Arc using a Fireball Burner

Sparks Fly

Apollo

Destroy a Hornet with a Trigger 'Nade or Snap Blast

Hatch Repairs

Shani

Repair the leaking hydraulic pipes near a Raider Hatch

Search for a Hatch Key near the Raider Hatch

Down to Earth

Shani

Visit a Field Depot

Deliver a Field Crate to the Supply Station inside and collect the reward

The Trifecta

Shani

Destroy a Wasp and take its Wasp Driver

Destroy a Hornet and take its Hornet Driver

Destroy a Snitch and take its Snitch Scanner

The Right Tool

Tian Wen

Destroy a Fireball, Hornet, and Turret

A Better Use

Tian Wen

Request a Supply Drop from a Call Station

Loot the Supply Drop

Greasing Her Palms

Celeste

On Spaceport, scope out the rocket thrusters outside the Rocket Assembly

On Dam Battlegrounds, visit the Locked Room in the Water Treatment Control Building

On Buried City, visit the barricaded area of floor six of the Space Travel Building

Dormant Barons

Shani

Loot a Baron Husk

Mixed Signals

Shani

Destroy an Arc Surveyor and take its Surveyor Vault

What We Left Behind

Tian Wen

On Buried City, search two containers in the Raider Camp beneath the Parking Garage

On Dam Battlegrounds, search for anything significant in the South Swamp Outpost

On Spaceport, search for anything significant in Bilgruun's Hideout, next to the Container Storage

Broken Monument

Tian Wen

In Dam Battleground's Scrap Yard, search for:

A compass near the broken-down vehicles

A video tape near the cylindrical containers

Old field rations in the Raider Camp

Straight Record

Celeste

Reach Victory Ridge on Dam Battlegrounds and find the old EMP trap

Disable the first, second, and third power switches

Shut down the EMP trap

Keeping The Memory

Celeste

Reach the wreckage in the Formicai Hills on Dam Battlegrounds

Search for the missing helmet

Return the helmet to the memorial

Echoes of Victory Ridge

Celeste

Reach Victory Ridge on Dam Battlegrounds

Retrieve the battle plans from the hideout under the broken highway

Deliver Major Aiva's Patch to Celeste

Marked for Death

Tian Wen

Reach the Su Durante Warehouses in the Outskirts of Buried City

Search for Tian Wen's cache near the Warehouses

Follow the clues

Market Correction

Tian Wen

Locate the cache near Marano Station on Buried City

Sabotage the cache

Eyes On the Price

Tian Wen

Find the secluded roof terrace south-west of the Southern Station in Buried City, marked by blue tarps

Rewire the solar panel using three Wires

Industrial Espionage

Tian Wen

Find Tian Wen's weapon cache near the Gas Station in the Outskirts region of Buried City

Deliver the Burletta to the rival weapon cache

Plant a bug on the weapon cache

Unexpected Initiative

Tian Wen

On Buried City, search for and deliver the following items to Tian Wen:


Fertilizer on the Grandioso Apartments rooftop

Water Pump in the broken rooftop gardens and Piazza Rosa

A Symbol of Unification

Celeste

Reach the Formicai Outpost in Dam Battlegrounds

Locate the flag and raise it on the small platform overlooking the Red Lakes

Celeste's Journals

Celeste

On Dam Battlegrounds, retrieve and extract with Celeste's Journals from:

The South Swamp Outpost

The northern outpost overlooking Red Lakes

Out of the Shadows

Shani

Destroy a Rocketeer and take its Rocketeer Driver

The Major's Footlocker

Tian Wen

Search for and extract with Major Aiva's Mementos in the apartments in the northwest of Dam Battlegrounds

Back On Top

Tian Wen

On Blue Gate, mark the white lookout tower south of the Warehouse Complex

On Dam Battlegrounds, mark the Pattern House

On Spaceport, mark the South Trench Tower

On Buried City, mark the building with the mural in Buried Properties

Our Presence Up There

Shani

Visit the Pattern House on Dam Battlegrounds

Find and flip the power switch

Complete the antenna installation on the roof

Lost in Transmission

Shani

Reach the top of Control Tower A6 in Spaceport

Establish a connection from the terminal

Communication Hideout

Shani

Reach the Red Tower in Old Town Buried City

Find the missing battery cell and install it in the generator

Turn the generator on and boot the antenna terminal near the Red Tower

Into the Fray

Shani

Destroy a Leaper and take its Leaper Pulse Unit

Doctor's Orders

Lance

Obtain the following:


1x Syringe

2x Antiseptic

1x Durable Cloth

1x Great Mullein

Medical Merchandise

Lance

On Spaceport, search two containers in the Departure Building's exam rooms

On Buried City, search three containers in the Hospital

On Dam Battlegrounds, search two containers in Research & Administration's medical room

A Reveal in Ruins

Lance

Search for an ESR Analyzer inside any pharmacy in Buried City and deliver it to Lance

A Lay of the Land

Shani

On Spaceport:

Find the shipping notes in the Jiangsu Warehouse foreman's office

Locate the scanners on the upper floor of Control Tower A6

Find and extract with the LiDAR Scanner

Eyes in the Sky

Shani

On Dam Battlegrounds, install a LiDAR Scanner at the top of the Control Tower

On Spaceport, install a LiDAR Scanner at the Communications Tower

On Buried City, install a LiDAR Scanner on top of the Galleria sign

After Rain Comes

Celeste

Find the solar panels near the Grandioso Apartments in Buried City

Repair the solar panels using five Wires and two Batteries

A Balanced Harvest

Celeste

Go to the Research & Administration building in Dam Battlegrounds

Locate Lab 1 on the upper floor, above reception

Search for any traces of the agricultural research project

Untended Garden

Celeste

Go to the Hydroponic Dome Complex on Dam Battlegrounds

Access the data archive in one of the domes

Upload the data to the computer terminal in any Field Depot

The Root of the Matter

Celeste

Go to the Research Building on Buried City

Search for the seed vault in the 'room with a great view'

Deliver the Experimental Seed Sample to Celeste

Water Troubles

Celeste

Locate the Flood Access Tunnel under the Red Lake Balcony on Dam Battlegrounds

Find the intake in the District's Water Supply

Source of the Contamination

Celeste

Reach the Water Treatment Building in Dam Battlegrounds

Search for the Flood Spill Intake near the Swamp

Investigate any suspicious objects

Switching the Supply

Celeste

Find the tunnels under the Spaceport

Find and turn the valve in the tunnels

A Warm Place to Rest

Apollo

Locate the Abandoned Highway Camp in Buried City

Search for any signs of survivors

Follow the red markers

Inspect the grave

Prescriptions of the Past

Lance

Visit the Departure Building in Spaceport and find the Medical Room

Search for the records

Power Out

Celeste

Find the Electrical Substation south of the Spaceport

Find any sign of the missing engineer

Install the fuse and restore power

Flickering Threat

Celeste

Enter the Power Generation Complex in Dam Battlegrounds and find the Generator Room

Repair the generator

Find the Ventilation Shaft

Enable the power via the switch under the stairs

Bees!

Celeste

Reach the Olive Grove in Blue Gate

Search the bee hives around the Olive Grove

Espresso

Apollo

Find an espresso machine to salvage for spare parts

Get the Espresso Machine Parts for Apollo

Life of a Pharmacist

Lance

Find the Arbusto Farmacia by the collapsed highway in Buried City

Document the pharmacist's hobbies, family, taste, and skills

Tribute to Teledo

Celeste

Get a Power Rod for Celeste

Digging Up Dirt

Celeste

Reach the Santa Maria Houses in Old Town Buried City

Locate the dead drop inside the courtyard

Turnabout

Celeste

Go to the North Trench Tower on Spaceport

Locate and upload the blackmail files

Building a Library

Apollo

Locate the Library in the City Center area of Buried City

Find a romance book, a detective book, and an adventure book

A New Type of Plant

Lance

Search for the new plant near the Baron Husk in the Old Battleground on Dam Battlegrounds

Deliver the Possibly Toxic Plant to Lance

Armored Transports

Tian Wen

Reach the Checkpoint area on Blue Gate

Search the guard huts for the Armored Patrol Car Key

Find and unlock the rear door of an armored patrol car in the Traffic Tunnel

Blue Gate quests

(Image credit: Embark)

These quests are immediately available once you unlock Blue Gate, and can be progressed separately from the main story missions:

Mission

Quest Giver

Objectives

A First Foothold

Apollo

Nail down the roof plates on the raider structure in Trapper's Glade

Stabilize the observation deck near the Ridgeline

Enable the comms terminal south of the Olive Garden

Rotate the satellite dishes on the church roof, north of Data Vault

Reduced to Rubble

Shani

Take a photo of the collapsed highway

Go to the Broken Earth and follow the trail of destruction northeast up the hill

Investigate the unknown Arc machines

With a Trace

Shani

Reach the Barren Clearing and find signs of who brought down the Arc machines

Reach the Adorned Wreckage and inspect the communications device

Stella Montis quests

(Image credit: Embark)

These quests became available once Stella Montis was unlocked, and can be progressed separately from the main story missions, similar to Blue Gate's objectives:

Mission

Quest Giver

Objectives

In My Image

Lance

Find and search three androids

Cold Storage

Shani

Search any J. Kozma Ventures container

Snap and Salvage

Tian Wen

Take a photo of any of the rovers in the Sandbox

Deliver a Flow Controller and Magnetron to Tian Wen

