All Arc Raiders quests and how to beat them
Every quest you need to beat, so you're not wasting your time each Expedition cycle.
There's an astonishing number of quests in Arc Raiders. Seriously, complete a handful and more just keep coming, giving you the most obscure and tricky challenges you can imagine. While missions oddly don't give you any XP, they're a great way to learn the game and get heartily rewarded for your efforts with various gear and even customisation options.
The thing is, you don't just need to do these quests once and be done with them forever. If you're sending your character on an Expedition (Arc Raiders' version of a wipe or account reset), your quest progress will also be reset alongside your gear and upgrades. I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news if you didn't know this already.
It's a lot of work, whether you're beating the quests for the first time or replaying them, so below I'll go over all the missions, their objectives, and the best way to complete them to save you time.
All Arc Raiders quests
There are currently 66 quests in Arc Raiders, 60 of which are interconnected missions from the main vendors, while the remaining six are related to the Blue Gate and Stella Montis maps. Some require you to visit specific locations, while others task you with looting specific items or killing certain Arc machines.
If you're ever in doubt whether an item you need is required for a quest or one of the many upgrades, check out our Arc Raiders loot guide.
Here's the full mission list right now:
Main quests
These are the main missions right now, and the rough order you can encounter them if you're completing each quest chain chronologically before moving on to the next:
Mission
Quest Giver
Objectives
Picking Up the Pieces
Shani
Visit any area on your map with a loot category icon
Loot three containers
Shani
Obtain six Wires
Obtain one Battery
Clearer Skies
Shani
Destroy three Arc enemies
Get three Arc Alloy
Shani
Visit a Field Depot
Repair the antenna on the roof of the Field Depot
Celeste
Find and search any Arc Probe or Courier
Safe Passage
Apollo
Destroy two Arc enemies using any explosive grenade
Apollo
Destroy any Arc using a Fireball Burner
Sparks Fly
Apollo
Destroy a Hornet with a Trigger 'Nade or Snap Blast
Hatch Repairs
Shani
Repair the leaking hydraulic pipes near a Raider Hatch
Search for a Hatch Key near the Raider Hatch
Shani
Visit a Field Depot
Deliver a Field Crate to the Supply Station inside and collect the reward
The Trifecta
Shani
Destroy a Wasp and take its Wasp Driver
Destroy a Hornet and take its Hornet Driver
Destroy a Snitch and take its Snitch Scanner
The Right Tool
Tian Wen
Destroy a Fireball, Hornet, and Turret
Tian Wen
Request a Supply Drop from a Call Station
Loot the Supply Drop
Celeste
On Spaceport, scope out the rocket thrusters outside the Rocket Assembly
On Dam Battlegrounds, visit the Locked Room in the Water Treatment Control Building
On Buried City, visit the barricaded area of floor six of the Space Travel Building
Dormant Barons
Shani
Loot a Baron Husk
Mixed Signals
Shani
Destroy an Arc Surveyor and take its Surveyor Vault
Tian Wen
On Buried City, search two containers in the Raider Camp beneath the Parking Garage
On Dam Battlegrounds, search for anything significant in the South Swamp Outpost
On Spaceport, search for anything significant in Bilgruun's Hideout, next to the Container Storage
Tian Wen
In Dam Battleground's Scrap Yard, search for:
A compass near the broken-down vehicles
A video tape near the cylindrical containers
Old field rations in the Raider Camp
Celeste
Reach Victory Ridge on Dam Battlegrounds and find the old EMP trap
Disable the first, second, and third power switches
Shut down the EMP trap
Keeping The Memory
Celeste
Reach the wreckage in the Formicai Hills on Dam Battlegrounds
Search for the missing helmet
Return the helmet to the memorial
Celeste
Reach Victory Ridge on Dam Battlegrounds
Retrieve the battle plans from the hideout under the broken highway
Deliver Major Aiva's Patch to Celeste
Tian Wen
Reach the Su Durante Warehouses in the Outskirts of Buried City
Search for Tian Wen's cache near the Warehouses
Follow the clues
Tian Wen
Locate the cache near Marano Station on Buried City
Sabotage the cache
Eyes On the Price
Tian Wen
Find the secluded roof terrace south-west of the Southern Station in Buried City, marked by blue tarps
Rewire the solar panel using three Wires
Industrial Espionage
Tian Wen
Find Tian Wen's weapon cache near the Gas Station in the Outskirts region of Buried City
Deliver the Burletta to the rival weapon cache
Plant a bug on the weapon cache
Tian Wen
On Buried City, search for and deliver the following items to Tian Wen:
Fertilizer on the Grandioso Apartments rooftop
Water Pump in the broken rooftop gardens and Piazza Rosa
Celeste
Reach the Formicai Outpost in Dam Battlegrounds
Locate the flag and raise it on the small platform overlooking the Red Lakes
Celeste
On Dam Battlegrounds, retrieve and extract with Celeste's Journals from:
The South Swamp Outpost
The northern outpost overlooking Red Lakes
Out of the Shadows
Shani
Destroy a Rocketeer and take its Rocketeer Driver
Tian Wen
Search for and extract with Major Aiva's Mementos in the apartments in the northwest of Dam Battlegrounds
Tian Wen
On Blue Gate, mark the white lookout tower south of the Warehouse Complex
On Dam Battlegrounds, mark the Pattern House
On Spaceport, mark the South Trench Tower
On Buried City, mark the building with the mural in Buried Properties
Our Presence Up There
Shani
Visit the Pattern House on Dam Battlegrounds
Find and flip the power switch
Complete the antenna installation on the roof
Lost in Transmission
Shani
Reach the top of Control Tower A6 in Spaceport
Establish a connection from the terminal
Shani
Reach the Red Tower in Old Town Buried City
Find the missing battery cell and install it in the generator
Turn the generator on and boot the antenna terminal near the Red Tower
Into the Fray
Shani
Destroy a Leaper and take its Leaper Pulse Unit
Doctor's Orders
Lance
Obtain the following:
1x Syringe
2x Antiseptic
1x Durable Cloth
1x Great Mullein
Medical Merchandise
Lance
On Spaceport, search two containers in the Departure Building's exam rooms
On Buried City, search three containers in the Hospital
On Dam Battlegrounds, search two containers in Research & Administration's medical room
Lance
Search for an ESR Analyzer inside any pharmacy in Buried City and deliver it to Lance
Shani
On Spaceport:
Find the shipping notes in the Jiangsu Warehouse foreman's office
Locate the scanners on the upper floor of Control Tower A6
Find and extract with the LiDAR Scanner
Shani
On Dam Battlegrounds, install a LiDAR Scanner at the top of the Control Tower
On Spaceport, install a LiDAR Scanner at the Communications Tower
On Buried City, install a LiDAR Scanner on top of the Galleria sign
After Rain Comes
Celeste
Find the solar panels near the Grandioso Apartments in Buried City
Repair the solar panels using five Wires and two Batteries
A Balanced Harvest
Celeste
Go to the Research & Administration building in Dam Battlegrounds
Locate Lab 1 on the upper floor, above reception
Search for any traces of the agricultural research project
Untended Garden
Celeste
Go to the Hydroponic Dome Complex on Dam Battlegrounds
Access the data archive in one of the domes
Upload the data to the computer terminal in any Field Depot
Celeste
Go to the Research Building on Buried City
Search for the seed vault in the 'room with a great view'
Deliver the Experimental Seed Sample to Celeste
Celeste
Locate the Flood Access Tunnel under the Red Lake Balcony on Dam Battlegrounds
Find the intake in the District's Water Supply
Source of the Contamination
Celeste
Reach the Water Treatment Building in Dam Battlegrounds
Search for the Flood Spill Intake near the Swamp
Investigate any suspicious objects
Celeste
Find the tunnels under the Spaceport
Find and turn the valve in the tunnels
Apollo
Locate the Abandoned Highway Camp in Buried City
Search for any signs of survivors
Follow the red markers
Inspect the grave
Lance
Visit the Departure Building in Spaceport and find the Medical Room
Search for the records
Celeste
Find the Electrical Substation south of the Spaceport
Find any sign of the missing engineer
Install the fuse and restore power
Celeste
Enter the Power Generation Complex in Dam Battlegrounds and find the Generator Room
Repair the generator
Find the Ventilation Shaft
Enable the power via the switch under the stairs
Celeste
Reach the Olive Grove in Blue Gate
Search the bee hives around the Olive Grove
Apollo
Find an espresso machine to salvage for spare parts
Get the Espresso Machine Parts for Apollo
Lance
Find the Arbusto Farmacia by the collapsed highway in Buried City
Document the pharmacist's hobbies, family, taste, and skills
Celeste
Get a Power Rod for Celeste
Celeste
Reach the Santa Maria Houses in Old Town Buried City
Locate the dead drop inside the courtyard
Turnabout
Celeste
Go to the North Trench Tower on Spaceport
Locate and upload the blackmail files
Building a Library
Apollo
Locate the Library in the City Center area of Buried City
Find a romance book, a detective book, and an adventure book
A New Type of Plant
Lance
Search for the new plant near the Baron Husk in the Old Battleground on Dam Battlegrounds
Deliver the Possibly Toxic Plant to Lance
Tian Wen
Reach the Checkpoint area on Blue Gate
Search the guard huts for the Armored Patrol Car Key
Find and unlock the rear door of an armored patrol car in the Traffic Tunnel
Blue Gate quests
These quests are immediately available once you unlock Blue Gate, and can be progressed separately from the main story missions:
Mission
Quest Giver
Objectives
Apollo
Nail down the roof plates on the raider structure in Trapper's Glade
Stabilize the observation deck near the Ridgeline
Enable the comms terminal south of the Olive Garden
Rotate the satellite dishes on the church roof, north of Data Vault
Shani
Take a photo of the collapsed highway
Go to the Broken Earth and follow the trail of destruction northeast up the hill
Investigate the unknown Arc machines
Shani
Reach the Barren Clearing and find signs of who brought down the Arc machines
Reach the Adorned Wreckage and inspect the communications device
Stella Montis quests
These quests became available once Stella Montis was unlocked, and can be progressed separately from the main story missions, similar to Blue Gate's objectives:
Mission
Quest Giver
Objectives
Lance
Find and search three androids
Shani
Search any J. Kozma Ventures container
Tian Wen
Take a photo of any of the rovers in the Sandbox
Deliver a Flow Controller and Magnetron to Tian Wen
