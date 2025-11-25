There's an astonishing number of quests in Arc Raiders. Seriously, complete a handful and more just keep coming, giving you the most obscure and tricky challenges you can imagine. While missions oddly don't give you any XP, they're a great way to learn the game and get heartily rewarded for your efforts with various gear and even customisation options.

The thing is, you don't just need to do these quests once and be done with them forever. If you're sending your character on an Expedition (Arc Raiders' version of a wipe or account reset), your quest progress will also be reset alongside your gear and upgrades. I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news if you didn't know this already.

It's a lot of work, whether you're beating the quests for the first time or replaying them, so below I'll go over all the missions, their objectives, and the best way to complete them to save you time.

All Arc Raiders quests

There are currently 66 quests in Arc Raiders, 60 of which are interconnected missions from the main vendors, while the remaining six are related to the Blue Gate and Stella Montis maps. Some require you to visit specific locations, while others task you with looting specific items or killing certain Arc machines.

If you're ever in doubt whether an item you need is required for a quest or one of the many upgrades, check out our Arc Raiders loot guide.

Here's the full mission list right now:

Main quests

These are the main missions right now, and the rough order you can encounter them if you're completing each quest chain chronologically before moving on to the next:

Blue Gate quests

These quests are immediately available once you unlock Blue Gate, and can be progressed separately from the main story missions:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mission Quest Giver Objectives A First Foothold Apollo Nail down the roof plates on the raider structure in Trapper's Glade Stabilize the observation deck near the Ridgeline Enable the comms terminal south of the Olive Garden Rotate the satellite dishes on the church roof, north of Data Vault Reduced to Rubble Shani Take a photo of the collapsed highway Go to the Broken Earth and follow the trail of destruction northeast up the hill Investigate the unknown Arc machines With a Trace Shani Reach the Barren Clearing and find signs of who brought down the Arc machines Reach the Adorned Wreckage and inspect the communications device

Stella Montis quests

These quests became available once Stella Montis was unlocked, and can be progressed separately from the main story missions, similar to Blue Gate's objectives: