How to complete Broken Monument in Arc Raiders

The Broken Monument mission in Arc Raiders may give you a starting location, but it's a bit of a scavenger hunt, as you pick your way through the Scrap Yard looking for three items Tian Wen sent you to retrieve. While it's not quite as involved as What We Left Behind or Eyes in the Sky , both of which require visiting three separate regions, it might very well prove your kryptonite if you hate searching for hidden items.

You'll need to collect the First Wave Compass, First Wave Video Tape, and Old Field Rations, all of which you can grab in the environs of the Scrap Yard. All that said, here's how to complete the Broken Monument mission in Arc Raiders.

Reach the hallowed grounds by the Scrap Yard

This step completed for me when I reached the south end of the Scrap Yard on Dam Battlegrounds (Image credit: Embark Studios)

First off, you've got to head to the Scrap Yard location in the south of Dam Battlegrounds, where you'll then have to find three separate items. This stage completed for me when I entered the south end of the yard by all the ruined vehicles and the tires lying on the ground, which is closest to most of the items you need to get.

Search for a compass near the broken-down vehicles

Image 1 of 2 The compass is located in the south end of the Scrap Yard (Image credit: Embark Studios) Look for it in a box concealed between two rows of vehicles near the big spherical tank (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The first item is in the south section of the Scrap Yard, concealed in a box between two rows of vehicles. The easiest way to find this is to go to the south end of the Scrap Yard by the tires lying on the ground and big spherical tank, and face north. You'll see a path going right by the spherical tank and a path going left, but instead hop over the ruined vehicles between them to find the yellow-marked box hidden in between. Make sure to actually pick up the compass after you search the box.

Search for a videotape near the cylindrical containers

Image 1 of 2 The videotape is towards the centre of the Scrap Yard (Image credit: Embark Studios) Look for it in a box by two big metal tubes when following the right path north through the yard (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Again, from the south side of the Scrap Yard, take the right path going north past the big spherical tank and continue along it, keeping an eye on your right for two big aluminium-looking cylinders resting on their sides. The yellow-marked box with the videotape is just in front of the first one. Don't forget to pick it up after searching the box.

Search for old field rations in the Raider camp

Image 1 of 2 The field ration is in the north of the Scrap Yard (Image credit: Embark Studios) Look for it in a box inside an old ruined Raider camp trailer (Image credit: Embark Studios)

For this final one, keep heading north from the previous item to find an old Raider camp trailer. Look for a yellow-marked box against the left wall inside and search it to grab the final rations item.

Deliver all three items to Tian Wen

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now you've found them all, you actually have to extract with them to complete the quest. The Water Treatment Elevator is close by to the northwest, though watch out for the leaper that likes to hang around there. If you want to be extra cautious, use your safety pocket (if you're not running a free loadout ) so you'll have less to do next time if you do get killed while trying to extract.