How to complete Life of a Pharmacist in Arc Raiders
Document the pharmacist's life.
Sending you into the bustling Piazza Arbusto, the Life of a Pharmacist quest in Arc Raiders can be quite a daunting task. It sounds simple on paper; just examine four locations inside Arbusto Pharmacy, but it's often an Arc and a raider hot-zone. You'll no doubt have already experienced this firsthand in the A Reveal in Ruins quest for Lance earlier on.
So you're not stumbling around and increasing your odds of getting gunned down every second you waste, here are the four locations you need to check to complete Life of a Pharmacist. I'll note that since you don't need to extract anything, using a free loadout isn't a bad idea.
You need to 'document' the pharmacist's family, skills, hobbies, and taste to complete Life of a Pharmacist, which is cryptic as far as quest objectives go. As demonstrated in the video above, head to the Arbusto Farmacia pharmacy in Piazza Arbusto near the centre of Buried City and go upstairs. Here's what you need to do for each of the objectives:
- Family: Interact with the family photos directly ahead of you at the top of the stairs.
- Skills: Turn right from the family photos and interact with the piano.
- Hobbies: Head into the next room and interact with the plants on the cabinet against the left wall.
- Taste: Turn around from the previous objective, go to the back of the room, and interact with the table under the stairs.
Once you've documented these four aspects of the pharmacist's life, you're done and dusted and can leave the raid—dead or alive. Return to Lance in Speranza and he'll reward your efforts with a defibrillator, one surge shield recharger, and three sterilised bandages. Not much to write home about, in other words.
