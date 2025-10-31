Where to find a supply drop and call station in Arc Raiders

Calling down a supply drop in Arc Raiders is another tricky task you can complete, but, similar to the Field Depots , you'll first have to find a Supply Call Station. There are a few of these located in the game's various regions, but they won't appear on your map until you're close. That, coupled with the fact that they're relatively small and innocuous radio antennas, makes them tough to find.

But they can be pretty useful in a pinch, especially if you're on a long expedition and are running low on ammo and healing. Below, I'll explain where to find a Supply Call Station on the first map, as well as how the whole process of collecting your drop works.

Arc Raiders supply drop and call station location

Supply call stations won't appear on the map until you're close (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Similar to ARC Probes and Couriers , you can see a Supply Call Station on the map when you get close to it. These are quite easy to spot—they look like a pole with three downward-pointing prongs at the top and a little flashing light. At the bottom, you'll find a device where you can "Request supply drop".

The easiest location I've consistently found for this is in the centre of the Hydroponic Dome Complex on Dam Battlegrounds. It may usually be filled with arcs, but that often means there aren't too many players engaging in full-on gunfights unless they have a death wish. It's not too hard to speedily sneak in, activate the drop, and then keep an eye on the skies.

Image 1 of 3 Look for a pole with a flashing light on top (Image credit: Embark Studios) Request the supply drop at its base (Image credit: Embark Studios) After the flare explodes, your supplies will drop in via a pod carried by a balloon (Image credit: Embark Studios)

So how do you actually call a supply drop? It's pretty straightforward:

Find a Supply Call Station Request a supply drop using the console at the bottom Watch the trail of the flare that launches into the sky until it explodes Your supply drop should drop in by balloon in that direction shortly after

Obviously, other players can grab these supplies as well if they spot the balloon and get there first. The supplies are contained within a big tube that looks quite a lot like an ARC Probe, so breach to crack it open, and then collect the various ammo and healing items contained inside.